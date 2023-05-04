Om Raut directed Adipurush is creating some great buzz amongst the audiences. In fact, the various character posters are being quite loved by fans and as the film gets closer to its release, one cannot wait for this story to unfold. Recently, even the Chief Minister and Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh were all praises for the magnum opus. Producer Bhushan Kumar along with dialogue and songwriter Manoj Muntashir met with respected dignitaries of Madhya Pradesh to show them the Adipurush trailer.

During a recent meeting, Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan ji and Home Minister Shri Dr. Narottam Mishra ji praised the trailer of Adipurush!

Shivraj ji expressed his pride in the film’s ability to hold a mirror to society, while Narottam ji appreciated the team for showcasing the diverse aspects of Indian traditions and values to the young generation. Both commended the team of Adipurush for bringing this epic story to life and presenting it to the new generation of viewers.

Take A Look:

Om Raut’s Adipurush produced by Bhushan Kumar releases on June 16 globally.

