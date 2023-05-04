Hrithik Roshan very recently broke the internet when a video of the actor from a wedding went viral. Hrithik was seen performing his War 2 song Ghungroo and Bang Bang title track. As soon as the video went viral on the internet fans were amazed. Some envied the bride while some were worried about the groom’s luck who must have felt like the second most important man in his wife’s life on the day of his wedding.

However, enough has been said, done, and discussed about the wedding video. No one knows as of yet, if it was a friendly appearance or if Hrithik Roshan was paid for the gig. ‘Coz the dance might have broken the internet but if he was charged for the gig then the amount would have broken the family as it would have cost a fortune.

It is not a hidden fact that stars charge a bomb for their ‘friendly’ appearances at weddings where they perform for a few minutes and take home a whopping amount which seems like a fair deal since they fulfil their commitments and takes time out from their personal lives for such commitments.

According to a report in The Siasat Daily, “The Krrish actor charges a whopping Rs 2.5 crore for dancing at a wedding, birthday party, or any other private event. Yes, you read that right! That’s enough to make anyone’s jaw drop. Isn’t it?” So whether Hrithik Roshan got 2.5 crores to dance to Ghungroo is still not known.

Even Redditors discussed the same if Hrithik dancing at the wedding was a friendly appearance or not. “Is this like a relative/friend’s wedding or a wedding he was paid to perform at??” was a legit question raised. While another one was confused as he wrote, “I mean offers for sure but never seen him attending weddings for money. At least I have not.”

Few fans were very sure that this was a friendly appearance. A user commented, “Maybe he is simply a guest at the wedding.” Meanwhile, if you still haven’t seen the dance video, you can watch it here.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for his next film, Fighter, opposite Deepika Padukone. He is expected to start Krrish 4, which will be helmed by Karan Malhotra of Agneepath fame and War 2, which will be directed by Ayan Mukerji. Hrithik Roshan is also reportedly charging 85 crores for his stint in Fighter.

If rumours are to be believed, Hrithik might be cast as Raavan in Nitesh Tiwari’s version of Ramayan, where Ranbir Kapoor plays Ram. However, the project is still in a nascent stage.

