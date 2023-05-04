After the historic box office success of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, director Siddharth Anand has become a ‘lord Sid’ for die-hard SRK fans. Right now he’s on cloud nine and reportedly, getting too many offers to helm some really big projects. While more details about his films that are in discussion will come out with time, let’s talk about Hrithik Roshan’s bomb salary for Sid’s much-awaited Fighter.

Kamaal R Khan aka KRK is well known for making sensational tweets, which are mostly miles away from reality. In the latest tweet, he claimed that Siddharth Anand’s highly-anticipated action film, Fighter, has gone over budget and the main reason is the exorbitant salaries of the cast including Hrithik and Deepika Padukone. As per him, even Sid himself is charging a huge amount.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In his tweet, KRK wrote, “Hrithik‘s film #fighter has gone over budget and touching Rs.350Cr, which will be impossible to recover. Director Siddharth Anand charged ₹40Cr. Hrithik fees is ₹85Cr and Deepika’s fees is Rs.20Cr. Other star cast ₹15Cr. Total ₹160Cr! Jai Ho.”

Here’s the tweet:

Hrithik‘s film #fighter has gone over budget and touching Rs.350Cr, which will be impossible to recover. Director Siddharth Anand charged ₹40Cr. Hrithik fees is ₹85Cr and Deepika’s fees is Rs.20Cr. Other star cast ₹15Cr. Total ₹160Cr! Jai Ho. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 3, 2023

Even though it’s hard to believe KRK’s words, one thing is right that Fighter is really a big project and has been mounted on a huge scale. With some really exhausting schedules, we won’t be surprised if the salary amount of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone is in the same range as what has been claimed by the self-proclaimed critic.

Meanwhile, after Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter, it is being reported that Siddharth Anand to direct the biggest action entertainer in the history of Bollywood, Tiger vs Pathaan, starring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Aamir Khan’s Break From Acting To End Sooner Than Expected, Already Discussing Multiple Projects With Allu Aravind With Ghajini 2 Being One Of Them?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News