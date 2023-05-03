Priyanka Chopra Jonas needs no introduction. The actress-singer who began her acting career in Bollywood after winning the Miss World crown in 2000 is now creating waves in the West with her different projects and fashion sense. While she is at the top of her game today, there was a period when she believed her career was over before it even started.

Recently, Priyanka got candid about the dark time in her life after a surgery she underwent didn’t go according to plan, resulting in her losing several film projects. Read on to know all she said,

While on a recent episode of SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, Priyanka Chopra got candid about life and spoke about the removal of a polyp in her nasal cavity. The actress revealed the surgery went terribly wrong and made her lose projects. She said, “This thing happens, and my face looks completely different, and I went into a deep, deep depression.” She added that owing to this, she was fired from three different movie projects and hence feared the botched surgery would prematurely end her career before it even started.

Eventually, Priyanka Chopra’s dad (a doctor) encouraged her to receive a corrective surgery – even though she was hesitant to undergo another surgery. She said, “I was terrified of that, but he was like, ‘I will be in the room with you.’ He held my hands through it and helped me build back my confidence.” In terms of her career, she credits Bollywood director Anil Sharma for helping her regain her groove and confidence. She recalled, “I was supposed to play this lead, and I was shifted to a supporting character. That filmmaker was very kind. He, while the tide was against me, said, ‘It will be a small part but give it your all.’ And I did.’”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is winning hearts as Nadia Singh/Charlotte Vernon in Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Citadel’ opposite Richard Madden. She will also be seen playing the lead, Mira Ray, in the James C. Strouse-directed rom-com Love Again. The English remake of the 2016 German film SMS für Dich, the film also stars Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.

