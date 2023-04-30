Ever since Priyanka Chopra Jonas moved out professionally, she has been on her toes, breaking boundaries and setting bars high for the South Asian actors’ community as a whole. Recently, she even confessed that she has been getting equal pay as her male counterparts in her web series Citadel and other projects after that, including her film Love Again.

In an interview, PC, who is actively promoting her web series created by the Russo brothers, talked about her payments and how she was offered equal pay, something she had even stopped dreaming of. Priyanka admits that getting equal pay as the male lead is a different thought altogether, and thus she gave up on the idea till she was offered the same.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, even confirms proudly that even after Citadel, she has been paid equally as her counterparts in most of her projects, which she feels is an achievement. She also credited the women she has worked with who are surprisingly helping other women grow. Scroll down to read her strong confessions.

In an interview with Shondaland, The Citadel actress revealed, “I was kind of very surprised, honestly, because I had given up thinking about it or talking about it. Because the disparity between what my male co-actors would get and what I would get, even if I was a co-lead, was so different and vast that [it] was not something that I even thought would happen in my lifetime. And that’s a really tragic thing to think about. But when my agents at UTA suggested that they wanted to go back in and negotiate on my behalf and see if that was a possibility.

She further praises women in power who are letting other women spread their wings. Priyanka continued, “And when it happened, I wondered if it was the fact that the head of Amazon Studios [Jennifer Salke] at that time was a woman. When women are in positions of power, do they turn around and help other women and create other opportunities for other women? I think the answer was yes. So, I felt very moved. I felt very… like I’ve broken the glass ceiling or pushed the glass ceiling a little bit for myself, and hopefully for other actors. I have to say that I have enjoyed parity since in most of the jobs that I have done after Citadel, including Love Again.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is winning accolades for her performance in Russo Brothers’ helmed web series Citadel. She will next be gearing up for her film Love Again with Sam Heugen. PC will begin shooting for her next film Heads of State also starring Idris Elba and John Cena.

