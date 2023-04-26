There is a lot of buzz around the upcoming fantasy comedy Barbie and viewers are eager to know what director Greta Gerwig has packed for them. While many are excited to see Margot Robbie bring Barbie to life, others are sceptical that Gerwig could pull off what she must have imagined with the movie. However, one thing that was not revealed until today was WWE Champion John Cena’s role in the movie. Scroll down to know what the wrestler-turned-actor would play.

Apart from Margot and John, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Ema Mackie, Dua Lipa and Will Farrell are also a part of the upcoming movie. However, Dua and John’s characters were not a part of the movie’s official trailer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While fans are eagerly waiting for the surprises that Greta Gerwig is set to bring with Barbie, a new clip from the movie was unveiled at CinemaCon 2023. As per Collider, the new footage featured Dua Lipa and John Cena. While it was earlier confirmed that the Levitating singer and Cena are set to play each other’s love interests, it was recently revealed that the two would play mermaid and merman, respectively.

You heard that right, the professional wrestler will play a merman, and we cannot wait to watch how his savage being will bring the merman character to life. Apart from this, the footage reportedly saw Margo Robbie’s Barbie having a dance party at her house, but due to several disturbances in their plastic world, she and Ryan Gosling‘s Ken are thrown into the real world.

Coming back, John Cena made his Hollywood debut with the Fast & Furious film series in its 2021 movie F9 and is set to reprise his role in Fast X. He also played Pacemaker in the 2021 movie The Suicide Squad and further in its television series in 2022.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Paul Rudd’s Wife Was In Favour Of ‘John Wick’ Keanu Reeves To Win ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ & Not Her Husband, The ‘Ant-Man’ Star Said, “She Would’ve Voted For…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News