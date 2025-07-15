F1 is a racing film; many scenes were shot on real race tracks. Thus, watching it on IMAX screens is the most beautiful cinematic experience. The Brad Pitt-led movie is earning praises for its performance and story, so much so that it has beaten Mission: Impossible 8’s IMAX haul worldwide. Tom Cruise gets beaten by Brad Pitt in one of his biggest competitions in the industry in this battle of IMAX collections. Keep scrolling for more.

Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise are two of the biggest Hollywood stars, and they have given countless incredible movies. However, Cruise remains unmatched regarding larger-than-life stunts, and his Mission: Impossible films take the win for it. However, people like this sports drama a little too much, and although Pitt’s film is trailing behind MI 8, it might catch up in the following weeks due to its stronghold worldwide.

F1 beats Mission: Impossible 8’s IMAX haul.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning collected strong numbers from the IMAX screenings but lost them when How to Train Your Dragon was released. After its third weekend, the Tom Cruise-starrer collected $69.1 million from the IMAX. But F1 has outgrossed in its third three-day weekend. The Brad Pitt-starrer collected $73 million worldwide from the IMAX screenings alone. It is less than $6 million away from beating Deadpool and Wolverine’s $78 million IMAX haul.

How much has the film earned worldwide so far?

Brad Pitt’s film consistently performs at #3 after Superman‘s release and at #2 in the domestic box office chart. It collected a solid $13.0 million on its third three-day weekend in North America with a -49.3% decline from last weekend. Its domestic total hits $136.25 million, while the international total reached $257.2 million, bringing the worldwide gross to $393.45 million. It missed the $400 million milestone in its 4th weekend, but it will be achieved in the upcoming weekend.

F1, the sports drama directed by Joseph Kosinski, features Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a former racing driver who returns to Formula One (F1) after 30 years to help rescue APXGP, his former teammate’s struggling team. The movie was released on June 27.

Box Office Summary

North America – $136.2 million

International – $257.2 million

Worldwide – $393.4 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

