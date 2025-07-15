Superman is smashing records with its opening weekend collection, something expected from a tentpole comic book movie. The old DC struggled with their films, but James Gunn proves he knows this genre better. The David Corenswet-starrer superhero movie has surpassed the domestic hauls of four DC movies, including Jason Momoa’s Aquaman 2 and Ezra Miller’s The Flash. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The DC has been rebooted, and nothing is better than a Kal-El movie to begin this new era with. Clark Kent is undoubtedly one of the most popular superheroes worldwide, DC and Marvel combined. His powers are beyond imagination, and they are so cool. Over the years, several movies and TV shows have been made on this character, some failed and some succeeded. Gunn has surely nailed this new version of the DC superhero, and people are coming around and supporting the movie despite the backlash it initially faced due to Henry Cavill’s dismissal.

How much did the film earn on its opening weekend?

Based on the data provided by Box Office Mojo, Superman collected a marvelous $125.0 million on its opening weekend in North America. It is the highest debut for a solo Superman movie, surpassing even Henry Cavill‘s Man of Steel. David Corenswet won hearts with his charm despite all the social media hate, and he is more kid-friendly than Cavill’s version ever was.

3-day opening weekend breakdown

Friday (opening day) – $56.1 million

Saturday – $37.6 million

Sunday – $31.3 million

Total – $125.0 million

Surpassed 4 DC movies’ entire domestic runs in its debut weekend!

Superman by James Gunn, launching the new DCU, has beaten not one but the domestic hauls of four DC films. It has surpassed Aquaman 2‘s $124.5 million, The Flash’s $108.1 million, Blue Beetle’s $72.5 million, and Shazam! Fury of Gods’ $57.6 million domestic totals with its $125 million debut in three days only. For the unversed, all four of these old DC Universe movies were box office failures. David Corenswet’s film has at least avoided that fate. It is projected to be one of the biggest blockbusters of the year and in the history of DC movies.

Worldwide collection update

The DC movie missed the $100 million mark at the international box office by a hair in its opening weekend. Its overseas cume stands at $95 million, and allied to the $125 million domestic opening weekend collection, the worldwide total is $220.0 million after its thunderous debut. Superman was made on a budget of $225 million, excluding marketing, and it will recover that in no time. James Gunn‘s movie was released on July 11.

Box Office Summary

North America – $125.0 million

International – $95.0 million

Worldwide – $220.0 million

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: F1 China Box Office: Dominates Superman’s $6.7 Million Debut Weekend, Brad Pitt’s Film Is Unstoppable!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News