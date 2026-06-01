Mudassar Aziz’s Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is still churning out good numbers as the film completes its third weekend at the box office. Usually, a mid-budget marital comedy exhausts its theatrical pull by its third weekend, but Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer is busy unloading some good numbers at the box office.

On the third Sunday, this laughter riot witnessed another jump at the box office. In fact, the film has crowned itself as the 5th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026, simultaneously shattering massive personal career records for both Rakul Preet Singh and chasing Sara Ali Khan’s next record!

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Day 17

On the 17th day, the third Sunday, May 31, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do earned 2.32 Crore across 2,642 shows in India. The film registered 17% occupancy for the third Sunday, pushing the grand total of the film at 56.46 crore net in India. Overseas, the film registered 7.5 crore, bringing the worldwide gross collection to 74.27 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown of the film at the box office (India Net Collection).

Week 1: 33.75 crore

Week 2: 15.08 crore

Day 15: 1.26 crore

Day 16: 2.05 crore

Day 17: 2.32 crore

Total: 54.46 crore

Rakul Preet Singh’s 3rd Highest Grosser

For Rakul Preet Singh, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has officially emerged as a massive career milestone, locking itself firmly as her 3rd highest-grossing film in Hindi cinema, settling below only De De Pyaar De (102.4 crore) and De De Pyaar De 2 (89.85 crore).

Next Target Sara Ali Khan’s Last Theatrical Release

Simultaneously, the film is moving towards a massive personal victory for Sara Ali Khan. By cruising past the 56-crore mark, the movie will officially surpass the entire lifetime collection of Sara Ali Khan’s last major theatrical release, Metro… In Dino, which wrapped up its run at 56.30 crore.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the film at the box office after 17 days.

India Net Collection: 56.46 crore

India Gross Collection: 66.62 crore

Budget: 47 crore

Profit: 9.46 crore

ROI%: 20.13%

Overseas Gross Collection: 7.65 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 74.27 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 16: Just 1.59 Crore Away From Enter Top 10 Highest-Grossing Tamil Films In History!

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