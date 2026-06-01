Arjun Sarja, Abhirami, and Preity Mukhundhan starrer Blast is enjoying favorable buzz at the Indian box office. The Tamil martial arts film has concluded its extended opening weekend and has already recovered a chunk of its budget. Scroll below for the day 4 collection!

Blast Box Office Collection Day 4

According to Sacnilk, Blast recorded its best single day at the Indian box office, adding an impressive 6 crore to the kitty on day 4. It witnessed steady improvement each day of its opening weekend. In the last 24 hours, there was a growth of 31.86%.

The cumulative total in India has reached 13.95 crore net. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 16.46 crore. Subash K Raj’s directorial is made on a production budget of 18 crore. In only 4 days, it has recovered 77.5% of the estimated investments. Despite strong competition from Karuppu, it will emerge as a box office success this week.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India across all languages (net earnings):

Day 1: 1.25 crore

Day 2: 2.15 crore

Day 3: 4.55 crore

Day 4: 6 crore

Total: 13.95 crore

Beats Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil’s opening weekend!

Another good news for Arjun Sarja and team! Blast has recorded the 7th highest opening weekend of 2026 in Tamil cinema. It surpassed Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, which had collected 13.35 crore net.

Check out the top 10 highest opening weekends of 2026 in Tamil cinema (net earnings):

Karuppu: 57.70 crore Youth: 52.53 crore Parasakthi: 27.60 crore Thaai Kizhavi: 14.15 crore | Youth: 14.15 crore LIK: Love Insurance Kompany: 18.20 crore Kara: 14.25 crore Blast: 13.95 crore Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil: 13.35 crore Mankatha: 8.30 crore With Love: 6.45 crore

Blast Box Office Summary Day 4

Budget: 18 crore

India net: 13.95 crore

Budget recovery: 77.5%

India gross: 16.46 crore

Overseas gross: 5.15 crore

Worldwide gross: 21.61 crore

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