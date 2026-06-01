The previous week on The Bold and the Beautiful saw Will and Elecra getting back together at the summer party while RJ and Dylan watched them from afar. On the other hand, Will punched RJ after seeing her get too close to Electra. It was followed by RJ asking Steffy and Ridge to fire him.

The drama, the warnings, the snitching, the disbelief, the changes, the shock, and more are about to elevate in the coming few weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 1, 2026, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit daytime drama series.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: June 1, 2026

The first episode of the week features Will’s dangerous behavior having major consequences. The summer party at the Bikini Bar was life-changing for Will in more ways than one. He got back with Electra after yearning for another chance. But he then punched RJ after seeing her get close to her.

And while he remained unapologetic about his actions, RJ was plotting revenge. He made a whole show of it in front of Steffy and Ridge, asking him to be fired for being publicly violent, unprofessional, and unfit to work at Forrester. After a few long conversations, RJ managed to convince them.

And now Will is about to be called in and told that he is fired. How will he react to it? On the other hand, a devastated Electra learns what really went down at the Bikini Bar. She was hopeful and joyous about her future after she and Will got back together and she moved back into the beach house.

But the happiness was short-lived. Because she is about to find out what happened after she left RJ’s grip. Electra had no idea that Will punched RJ at the party that night, but now she is about to find out. How is she going to respond when she discovers what went down? How will this switch it up?

And how will she react when she finds out that RJ snitched to Ridge and Steffy, resulting in his firing from Forrester Creations? There are bound to be some big domino effects of these moves. Stay tuned to find out more.

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