The mess on General Hospital has been plenty, and the daytime drama that airs on ABC has given viewers the best drama of the last month. And they are not willing to tamp down for June either. There’s lots on the menu with danger, betrayals, plotting, returns, doubts, and secrets on the horizon.

Michael is busy finding ways to expose Willow as she gets closer to her ex, Chase, while the latter’s wife, Brook Lynn, is hiding the truth about how she was involved in the Curtis and Jordan accident. Ethan has secrets of his own, and so does Rocco. Here’s what to expect from some couples in June.

General Hospital: What To Expect From Couples In June

First up, Willow Tait and Harrison Chase reminisce about the past. The two exes have been growing closer every day, and things aren’t looking right for his marriage with Brook Lynn. Michael has noticed their closeness and is ready to catch them slipping up. Brook Lynn has also warned Willow.

But it seems nothing is stopping the two exes from reminiscing and walking down memory lane to when they were together. Especially with Chase being delusional and defending Willow in everything. Even from her side, she is fed up with Drew, whom she married to keep her kids near her.

What is next for Willow and Chase? Meanwhile, Gio Palmieri opens up to Emma Scorpio-Drake. Is this about Rocco and Dante? Or is this related to his music? How will his girlfriend react? Will she comfort him or advise him through this? On the other hand, Kai Taylor worries about Trina Robinson.

Their romance has been steady since their last storm, but Trina has had a lot on her plate. Her singing career has her busy, but the drama between her parents, Portia and Curtis, has also left her bereft. She does not want any harm for either of them, but her parents are actively against each other.

What will Kai do to help Trina? And then lastly, Cody Bell and Molly Lansing enjoy some romance. Ever since her surgery, the two have been basking in some quality time and intimacy together, often taking hints from her novels and scripts to spice things up. What exactly is ahead for the two of them?

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