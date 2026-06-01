The much-awaited finale of HBO’s Euphoria Season 3 is finally out. The ending has a shocking character death that came out of nowhere. It brings an end to a storyline that spanned eight episodes. So let’s explore the finale ending and find out the details.

Angus Makes An Appearance

The final episode, titled “In God We Trust,” begins with Rue escaping from Wayne’s clutches. This happens during Rue’s attempted robbery. But Faye decides to turn on her and screams to wake Wayne up. Meanwhile, Cassie and Maddy discover Nate’s corpse and begin screaming.

After the entire ordeal, Alamo develops sympathy for Rue. He gives her time off from work and also some cash. But he also ends up leaving a bottle of pills out in the open, despite knowing Rue’s addiction problems. Later, the drug cartel set up by Laurie is raided by authorities. She chooses to kill herself over going to prison. Rue visits Ali and learns from the news that Fezco has escaped from prison.

It has come to this… #Euphoria has ended after 7 years this journey has concluded. #EuphoriaFinale delivered a strong but divisive emotional send-off. The season felt more like the start of a new show ( making the first two seasons feel almost like spin offs in comparison) I… pic.twitter.com/RlOvdsY7FQ — Andre Saint-Albin (@AndreSaintAlbin) June 1, 2026

She then goes out to find him in a field. The two meet and greet. This scene comes off as weird, as it’s probably AI-generated Ali. It’s also a cathartic watch as Angus Cloud, who played Ali, died of an accidental overdose in 2023. However, we realize that Rue was dreaming all of that.

How Does Rue Die In The Finale?

In a twist of events, Ali wakes up to find that Rue has died. He checks her pills and realizes that they were laced with fentanyl. Alamo had poisoned her after knowing that she was a rat. It’s the most emotionally heavy scene of this season, mainly because Rue struggled with addiction throughout the show.

*Euphoria Spoiler* Rue dies of an overdose in the season finale. pic.twitter.com/bw0Pluj90P — Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) June 1, 2026

Ali’s Revenge & The Aftermath Of Rue’s Death

Ali goes to Alamo’s strip club and shoots him. It was his way of avenging Rue’s death. Meanwhile, Cassie and Maddy rent out their bedrooms to other OnlyFans models. This is because they need money to pay off the heavy debt.

Jules appears once in the episode, crying. We aren’t told if she knows about Rue’s death. We got a callback to the pilot episode through Rue’s dream sequence. There, we see Rue and Jules riding back home. Lexi parts ways with Cassie after Rue’s demise.

The finale ends with Ali meeting Rue’s family at the farmhouse. He imagines her sitting across the table during a prayer. She smiles at him and says, “May God Bless Us All.”

Will There Be A Fourth Season?

As per Elle, the makers of Euphoria have not announced a fourth season as of 2026. There was also no mention that the third season would be the last. In a Variety interview, creator Sam Levinson said he has no plans for a fourth season.

But it’s obvious that Zendaya’s Rue is dead. So, if a new season takes place, it will move forward without her involvement. Fans will have to wait for any official announcement.

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