Fans went into panic mode after watching Episode 5 (The Little Piggy) of Euphoria Season 3. The darker tone of the episode and Rue’s emotional condition immediately led to online theories about a possible death coming soon. However, no main character officially dies in Episode 5.

The episode focuses on Rue and how her life is taking a serious turn with each passing moment. Even though the ending of episode 5 does not confirm any major death, it leaves fans wondering about the possible death of the major character, Rue, given the series’ progress so far.

Why Fans Fear For Rue’s Fate?

Rue, played by Zendaya, is seen spending most of the episode emotionally exhausted and mentally overwhelmed. Her addiction struggles continue to affect every part of her life, and it is no surprise that the viewers can clearly see that she is slipping deeper into a dark space.

Moreover, seeing Rue getting consumed into the earth like how a dead person emerges was another metaphorical way the fans anticipated an upcoming death.

Several scenes hint that Rue may be losing control again. That alone was enough to make fans nervous. This is especially because Euphoria has never been afraid to put its characters in dangerous situations.

Social media was filled with theories shortly after the episode aired. Many viewers started asking the same question: Is the show preparing to kill off Rue later this season?

How Did The Episode’s Dark Tone Spark Theories?

One reason the death theories became so popular is because of the emotional atmosphere of episode 5. The story feels heavier than usual, and Rue appears more isolated from the people around her.

The episode also shows her complicated relationship with Jules, which adds emotional tension throughout. After meeting, the two chatted about their past, and Jules asked whether they were “ever good together” as a couple. This led to a complicated and painful encounter between the two.

Fans also noticed that Rue’s narration continues to sound reflective and distant, fueling old theories that the story could eventually end tragically for her character. Still, Episode 5 itself does not confirm anything close to that happening.

Could Rue Die Later In Season 3?

Right now, Rue’s future remains unclear. Some fans believe the writers are slowly building toward a heartbreaking ending for the character. To keep viewers emotionally invested, the show uses continuous ups and downs to keep them second-guessing.

In fact, it’s quite difficult to imagine Rue, the lead character of Euphoria, is dead, and the series might continue without her, though the unpredictable storytelling can’t rule out this theory for fans either.

And even if Episode 5 of Euphoria S3 does not include a major death as of now, it definitely leaves viewers worried about what could happen next. Because, despite not being dead, most of Euphoria’s characters are on the verge of self-destruction.

For now, though, Rue is still alive, and her story is far from over, which puts the hearts of the fans at ease, at least for the moment.

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