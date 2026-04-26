Euphoria has a strong fan base. The teen drama show is based on the namesake Israeli show and premiered on HBO in 2019. The maiden season received critical acclaim, and its second season premiered in 2022. It remains one of the most-watched HBO shows of all time. Then Season 3 was released, and things started to change.

Euphoria Season 3 Receives The Lowest Rating

Euphoria Season 3 premiered on April 12, 2026, nearly four years after the previous season. But all the excitement went out of the window after people saw the first episode. It landed the show’s lowest rating on review aggregator sites. The first episode of this season received a 6.8/10 IMDb rating, which is the lowest for the show. Rotten Tomatoes has a 42% audience score.

Euphoria normalizing sex work and only fans among minor girls. Cancel this pedophilic miosgynistic dehumanizing shit https://t.co/RaY7q6IaLF — Kinza♀️🕊️ زن زندگی آزادی (@radwitchhh) April 12, 2026

All this criticism is not in vain, as fans have pointed out the portrayal of Sydney Sweeney’s character, Cassie. The character is shown posing nude for OnlyFans in order to afford her wedding flowers. This did not sit well with fans, as a writer from Slate has called this arc ‘humiliating.’

Women Reduced To Props In The Narrative

Euphoria Season 3 features scenes of women gagging on fentanyl balls. This is shown to establish that the character is peddling drugs illegally. Another shows them defecating the same balls into utensils.

Season 3 also features a scene of a woman dying and choking on the bathroom floor. These are merely two of the scenes that showcase the slow descent of Euphoria into a different territory. Euphoria was known for its nuanced portrayal of troubled teens who are surrounded by drugs and sex as they try to navigate their lives. Season 3 goes through a time jump, and all of them are out in the field, trying to make a living. But some of them are going to extreme lengths for that, be it Rue or Cassie. Interestingly, both are women.

The show’s behind-the-scenes history also depends on this misogyny. Euphoria is the brainchild of Sam Levinson, who serves as its writer, director, and showrunner. Levinson’s previous show, The Idol, was heavily panned for its overt sexual content. HBO canceled it after the first season, according to EW.

wtf is going on in Euphoria and why everything that I see from season 3 is the most misogynistic thing ever — ¾ di Emma 🏳️‍⚧️⚢ ceo of creloise (@Haemmah) April 11, 2026

Misogyny is quite rampant in Levinson’s work. But one might argue that it reflects society and that the director is merely trying to show that. However, things boil down to their intent and presentation. There are clear-cut markers in his portrayal of women and men on screen. The latest season of the show nearly tarnishes all the good faith it built in its first two seasons. Most female characters in Euphoria Season 3 are sexualized to the extreme. It would have worked had there been some layer or thought behind it. But the makers seem to fetishize the characters just for the effect.

Euphoria Season 3 Episode Schedule

Euphoria Season 3 will have eight episodes in total. As per HBO’s official schedule, here is the lineup of all the episodes.

Episode 1 – April 12, 2026

Episode 2 – April 19, 2026

Episode 3 – April 26, 2026

Episode 4 – May 3, 2026

Episode 5 – May 10, 2026

Episode 6 – May 17, 2026

Episode 7 – May 24, 2026

Episode 8 – May 31, 2026

Fans can watch these episodes on HBO Max.

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