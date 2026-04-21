Euphoria has never been just about on-screen chaos; its cast’s real-life romances are also headline-worthy. As season 3 gears up, fans aren’t only asking what happens to Rue or Cassie. They want to know: Who’s dating whom behind the scenes?

From confirmed long-term Hollywood power couples to low-profile flings and rumored breakups, the Euphoria cast reads like another parallel script: sometimes chaotic, sometimes secretive, and always captivating. Here’s a complete, up-to-date relationship guide to the stars illuminating Season 3.

Zendaya & Tom Holland: Still Going Strong Amid Wedding Buzz

Zendaya and Tom Holland are still the Gen Z power couple. The two met in 2016 while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming, but kept their relationship under wraps until 2021. Fast forward to 2026, and their relationship has strengthened. There have been reports that they are engaged — and possibly even secretly married, though neither has ever officially confirmed it.

What makes their relationship peculiar is how fiercely private they’ve kept it. Despite their global fame, they have developed a grounded connection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

Sydney Sweeney & Scooter Braun: The Surprising New Duo

Sydney Sweeney’s love life has taken a sharp turn. After breaking off her long-term relationship with Jonathan Davino at the beginning of 2025, she is currently in a confirmed romance with music mogul Scooter Braun. The two reportedly met at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in Italy in 2025, a story that immediately went viral. The relationship has since progressed rapidly, even going Instagram official during the Euphoria Season 3 premiere. Harper’s Bazaar reported it “serious”, marking one of the biggest shifts in Sweeney’s personal life.

‘Lucky bastard’ Scooter Braun gushes over Sydney Sweeney as couple takes major step in romance The couple’s major relationship milestone comes just weeks after stepping out together for the “Euphoria” premiere. https://t.co/zFM6Z3ESiM pic.twitter.com/iEU6UkbfXC — UnfilteredAmerica (@NahBabyNahNah) April 16, 2026

Jacob Elordi & Olivia Jade: Keeping It Low-Key

Jacob Elordi has stepped away from headline-heavy relationships, but not without romance. According to reports, Jacob has been dating influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli on-and-off, and was spotted as recently as early 2026. The two are said to be in touch again during the Frankenstein premiere, though neither has publicly defined the relationship. After years of high-profile dating, Elordi appears to be favoring privacy over publicity, which fans have definitely noticed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JE fans (@jacobelordi_heartt)

Hunter Schafer: Single After A High-Profile Breakup

Hunter Schafer has been single ever since breaking up with Dominic Fike in 2023. Their relationship started on the Euphoria set and soon became a headline because of their undeniable chemistry and one-of-a-kind trans-woman cis-man relationship. However, since the split, Schafer has been focused on self-development and career. She even opened up about being cheated on during an interview with Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy show and said, “That fundamentally changed me as a person.”

hunter schafer and dominic fike in nyc 🥺 pic.twitter.com/bSePO9fxIh — hunter & dominic updates (@schaferfike) October 27, 2022

Alexa Demie & Christian Berishaj: Private But Strong?

Alexa Demie is the most secretive cast member. She has been associated with musician Christian Berishaj (JMSN) since 2017, and it has been reported that they were dating. Interestingly, they met while collaborating on a music video, which is a creative addition to their relationship story. Neither has said much publicly in recent years (even though there has been speculation) to keep the fans wondering.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐀𝐥𝐞𝐱𝐚 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐞 𝐅𝐚𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞 (@alexademigoddess_)

Maude Apatow & Patrick Gibson: Quietly Confirmed

Maude Apatow is one of the few cast members in a confirmed but low-key relationship. Since 2024, she has been dating Irish actor Patrick Gibson. Their relationship was announced through a veiled social media post, and since then, they have maintained a low profile. Amidst the headlines, their bond stands out for its simplicity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Gibson (@paddygibson)

Reel Drama vs Real-Life Romance: What’s Different Off-Screen

While Euphoria thrives on heartbreak, chaos, and emotional extremes, the relationships of cast members in real life narrate a different story: one of privacy, evolution, and unexpected pairings.

Zendaya and Tom Holland define stability. Sydney Sweeney’s new romance is unbelievable to the fans. And Jacob Elordi and Hunter Schafer are finding their own way with love.

And perhaps that’s the real twist: off-screen drama is quieter, yet no less gripping.

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