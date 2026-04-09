Sydney Sweeney may have turned heads at the Euphoria Season 3 premiere with her dramatic white gown, but it was her red-carpet moment with Scooter Braun that sent the internet into a frenzy. After months of dating rumors, the actress and the music mogul looked more at ease than ever at the premiere in Los Angeles, where cameras caught them sharing a brief but intimate kiss. This instantly sent fans into a frenzy and reignited speculation about their relationship.

Now that the moment has gone viral, here’s a closer look at who Scooter Braun is and his background in the music industry.

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun at the premiere of Euphoria S3 👀👀 #sydneysweeney #euphoria pic.twitter.com/BdvdpDNqmw — TV & Movie Addict 🍿🦋 (@TVMovieAddict) April 8, 2026

Who is Scooter Braun?

Scott Samuel Braun, popularly known as Scooter Braun, is one of the most successful and controversial people in the music industry. The 44-year-old American businessman was born on June 18, 1981, and made his name as a talent manager, record executive, and investor.

His initial rise to popularity came when he discovered Justin Bieber on YouTube in 2008, a business decision that transformed pop music. He has since represented some of the biggest entertainment clients, including Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, J Balvin, and The Kid LAROI.

Braun is also the founder of SB Projects and School Boy Records, and previously was also a board member of HYBE America. In 2024, he formally retired as an artist manager and moved on to investments, media, and executive production.

Scooter Braun has officially sold all 362,292 shares related to his executive roles at HYBE and retired from his roles of ‘Board Director’ and ‘Senior Advisor’. Reports suggest his failure to reach payola targets for BTS’ latest comeback and BTS’ inability to surpass Taylor… pic.twitter.com/L1ud1xTMk4 — Hate Crave (@HateCrave) April 2, 2026

Why Is He So Well Known In Pop Culture?

Braun’s name often trends due to high-profile industry connections and business deals. The 2019 acquisition of Big Machine Records, which sparked a very public fight with Taylor Swift over the ownership of her masters, is still seen as one of the largest controversies surrounding him. That was the moment that cemented him as a highly polarizing figure in celebrity and music-news coverage. Even today, his appearances tend to create an intense online response, as seen after the Euphoria season 3 premiere.

🚨| Taylor Swift’s team issued a statement for the “Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood” docuseries: “None of these men will ever be able to take anything away from Taylor’s legacy as a songwriter, singer, director, philanthropist and advocate for artists’ rights.” pic.twitter.com/n7s72XbWVh — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) June 22, 2024

When Did Sydney Sweeney & Scooter Braun Start Dating?

While the Euphoria premiere kiss has now put their romance into the limelight, Sydney and Scooter’s relationship seems to have been building for a long time. The pair was initially linked in 2025, with reports suggesting they spent the New Year together in Europe. By December, several sources stated that the romance was getting serious.

Since then, they have maintained a very low profile but have been spotted together on a few occasions. Most recently, the couple was caught on camera walking out of the Gyu-Kaku restaurant in West Los Angeles on April 5, after an Easter dinner date. Sydney was casual in a loose sweatshirt, jeans, and sneakers, while Braun was in a casual blue sweatshirt and brown pants.

Scooter Braun attends the ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 premiere with Sydney Sweeney.

pic.twitter.com/3yQlNmxgAU — Famous People Files (@FamousPeopleFil) April 8, 2026

Why Sydney Sweeney & Scooter Braun’s Romance Is Making Headlines

Part of the buzz comes from how unexpected the pairing feels. Sydney, 28, remains one of the most popular young actresses in Hollywood, with Euphoria returning, and several film projects await her, including The Housemaid’s Secret. Braun, on the other hand, is an experienced industry heavyweight with a long history in music and celebrity culture. Together, they make an unlikely but undoubtedly headline-grabbing couple.

Following months of rumors, the kiss at the Euphoria season 3 premiere appears to legitimize what has already started to occur to fans: Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun are indeed going strong. And as Euphoria is now in the limelight, the interest in the couple is expected to grow.

sydney sweeney leaving euphoria’s afterparty with scooter braun pic.twitter.com/FwGCdMcikT — ꧂ (@favsbackupp) April 8, 2026

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