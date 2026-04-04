Actress Hailee Steinfeld and NFL football quarterback Josh Allen have shared a love story that feels right out of a romantic movie. Though they have come from two completely different worlds, the couple has built a strong, private, and emotionally supportive relationship over the years. Their whirlwind romance began in 2023, and the couple recently completed their family by welcoming their newborn in 2026. Here is a look at the adorable couple’s journey from their first meeting to becoming parents.

May 2023: First Spark of Romance

The Bumblebee actress was initially linked to the football player in May 2023, which was shortly after Josh Allen’s previous relationship ended. The lovelorn duo was spotted in New York, which sparked dating rumors. People later confirmed that they had been secretly spending time together and enjoying each other’s company.

July 2024: Going Instagram Official

Steinfeld and Allen managed to keep the relationship low-key for around a year. They made their relationship public in July 2024, as Josh Allen shared an Instagram post featuring them in Paris, with the Eiffel Tower as their backdrop. The beautiful picture served as the perfect setting for their official debut and gave fans a glimpse of their relationship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Allen (@joshallenqb)

November 2024: A Dreamy Proposal

Within a few months of going Instagram official, the couple got engaged in November 2024. Josh Allen made a romantic proposal at a stunning cliffside location during sunset, surrounded by beautiful roses and candles. The intimate, beautifully planned moments left fans gushing over their love story. Steinfeld shared in an interview with Who What Wear that the experience was ‘magical’ as it happened in Malibu, one of her favorite places.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Allen (@joshallenqb)

February 2025: Red Carpet Debut

The gorgeous couple made their first official appearance together at the NFL Honors in February 2025. It was a memorable night for Allen, as he had won MVP, and he couldn’t resist expressing his love for Steinfeld. He called her ‘his rock’ and ‘best friend,’ highlighting their strong emotional bond.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Allen (@joshallenqb)

May 2025: Intimate Wedding Celebration

Steinfeld and Josh Allen had a dreamy wedding on May 31, 2025. There was a beautiful ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, featuring numerous celebrations, including a family dinner, a welcome party, and a black-tie event. From walking down the aisle in a spectacular gown to dancing the night away at the party, the couple’s wedding was unforgettable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hailee steinfeld (@haileesteinfeld)

December 2025: Baby on the Way

In December 2025, the couple announced their decision to start a family. Steinfeld revealed the news on social media with a heartfelt post and pictures of her baby bump. Throughout the pregnancy, she embraced maternity fashion like a pro.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hailee steinfeld (@haileesteinfeld)

April 2026: Welcoming Their Daughter

In April 2026, Steinfeld and Allen announced the arrival of their baby girl. In her newsletter, the actress shared how “grateful and blessed” she and Josh felt while enjoying those precious early moments of parenthood. The announcement was simple, heartfelt, and true to their style.

The couple’s happiness was on cloud nine as they announced the birth of their baby girl in April 2026. They shared the news through a newsletter as the Sinners actress expressed how ‘grateful and blessed’ they felt as they soaked in those precious early moments of parenthood. The couple is presently spending some private special time with the newborn.

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