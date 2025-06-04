There have been many beautiful weddings lately, be it Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes, Robin Thicke and April Love Geary, or Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen. The latter tied the knot on May 31, 2025, and couldn’t be happier as they expressed their love, said their vows, and celebrated.

The actress and the NFL star are known public faces and have many star colleagues, some of which were spotted at the wedding ceremony. Hailee and Josh were seen holding hands and kissing after they were declared wife and husband. Here’s which names were present for the ceremony.

Hailee Steinfeld & Josh Allen: Which Names Were On Star-Studded Wedding Guest List?

For the unversed, Josh is the quarterback of the American football team Buffalo Bills, and many of his teammates were spotted marking their quick attendance on the big day of their friend. Quarterback Mitch Trubisky, tight end Dawson Knox, and offensive tackle Spencer Brown were spotted.

Dawson Knox, Spencer Brown and Trubisky at Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld’s wedding pic.twitter.com/aDipGojgtf — Hailee Steinfeld Source (@SteinfeldSource) June 1, 2025

The men were spotted in the photos acting as the groomsmen for Josh by wearing matching bowtie suits. One of the most surprising attendees at the wedding was Larry David, comedian and television producer. Images of him walking the ground with an umbrella in his hand have gone viral online.

Hailee and Josh tied the knot at the San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California. The Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse star donned a strapless white wedding gown with sheer gloves and a tulle veil. Josh, on the other hand, wore a classic black suit with a white shirt and a black bowtie.

Josh Allen, keep her smiling forever just like this. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/8u3M0yAmpA — Hailee Steinfeld STAN (@HaileeSTANfam) June 1, 2025

The photos show lots of greenery, sunlight, and installations of white flowers on the grounds. Hailee and Josh first sparked rumors in May 2023. They made their romance Instagram official in July last year. In November 2024, the duo got engaged in Malibu. They shared a photo from the proposal.

The gorgeous setup featured an elaborate setup of candles and flowers. In the image, Josh can be seen on his knee with the ring box in his hand while Hailee kisses him in joy. Despite getting engaged, they kept things private. The actress told People in March this year that it’s a special time for them.

“I couldn’t be more excited. I’m so happy — we’re so happy — and we’re just soaking in every moment,” she shared with the portal. Fans are happy for her, and photos from their wedding are all over social media platforms with netizens wishing them love and luck for their new chapter ahead.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Allen (@joshallenqb)

For more such Hollywood, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Black Phone 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Everything We Know So Far About Ethan Hawke’s Horror Sequel

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News