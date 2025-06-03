Veteran American actress Kathy Bates has captivated audiences for decades with versatile performances in films like Titanic, Richard Jewell, Primary Colors, and Dolores Claiborne, to name a few. But her spine-chilling portrayal in a psychological horror film earned her the coveted Best Actress Oscar.

Can you guess which one? We’re talking about Rob Reiner’s 1990 classic, Misery, which was based on Stephen King’s 1987 novel of the same name. Read on to find out why this gripping psychological thriller is a must-watch — and where you can stream it on OTT.

Misery – Plot & Cast

Directed by Rob Reiner (A Few Good Men), the film’s plot follows the story of Paul Sheldon (played by James Caan), a famous author best known for writing romance novels featuring a character named Misery Chastain. After a car accident, Paul is rescued by a nurse, Annie Wilkes (played by Kathy Bates), who claims to be his number one fan. She takes care of him at her secluded home, but Paul soon realizes that Annie is dangerously obsessed with him. Things take a more violent turn when Annie discovers that Paul killed off the character, Misery. Now, the trapped novelist must outwit his captor and escape before it’s too late.

Misery – Critical Response & Audience Feedback

The film received a terrific response from critics and was widely admired by movie buffs. It holds a critics’ score of 91% on the reviews aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes. The RT critics’ consensus reads, “Elevated by standout performances from James Caan and Kathy Bates, this taut and frightening film is one of the best Stephen King adaptations to date.” It also boasts a user rating of 7.8/10 on IMDb.

Where To Watch Misery On OTT?

The film is streaming in India on the Amazon Prime Video OTT platform.

Misery Trailer

You can watch the official trailer of Misery to get a glimpse into the film’s premise, tense atmosphere, and the chilling performances by James Caan and Kathy Bates.

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: This Skin-Prickling Horror Hit On Netflix Is A Must-Add To Your Watchlist—Viewers Call It “More Of An Experience”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News