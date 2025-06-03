Netflix has added Smile to its lineup, a 2022 horror hit that made a significant impact both at the box office and among genre fans. The movie, starring Sosie Bacon as a therapist whose life spirals after witnessing a disturbing patient’s suicide, dives headfirst into psychological horror. What follows is a steady unraveling of her reality as she becomes haunted by terrifying visions, each more intense than the last.

Smile’s Box Office Triumph

The story builds on Laura Hasn’t Slept, a short film by Parker Finn, who returned to expand his eerie concept into a full-length feature. Smile has earned solid reviews with its unsettling atmosphere and strong performance, and pulled in over $217 million globally (per Box Office Mojo). That success paved the way for a sequel, which arrived in 2024, and a third installment is already in the works. While Smile is streaming on Netflix, the second part is not available on any platform.

Smile: Critics & Viewers’ Reaction

Viewers and critics alike have praised Smile for going beyond surface-level scares. The film currently boasts a whopping 79% score on Tomatometer. The viewers have also shown strong support for the movie, rating it a highly impressive 77%. One viewer said on Rotten Tomatoes, “A scary movie that lives up to the hype. Such a tremendous film that highlights the scope of mental illness for what you can/can’t control. It’s more of an experience than a movie.”

Another echoed, “Sheer scary quality. Nothing like a great horror movie. Superb acting too.” A third added, “One of my recent favorite horror films, it has a new twist with tribute to modern scary plots and monsters. Shocking and scary, fun to watch.”

Smile is now streaming on Netflix.

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: This 100% Rated Horror Film On Prime Video Has Viewers Seeing Fear Through Eyes They Never Expected

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News