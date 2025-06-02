Ben Affleck-led The Accountant 2, a sequel to 2016’s The Accountant, is set to stream online very soon! After a successful box office run, the SXSW Audience Award-winning film will soon be available for viewers waiting to watch it on OTT or wanting to re-watch the movie from the comfort of their homes.

When Will The Accountant 2 Release On OTT?

The Accountant 2 will be available for streaming on Prime Video from June 5, 2025. The platform took to social media to make the official OTT release date announcement. “The final piece of the puzzle. The Accountant 2, streaming on Prime Video India, June 5,” the caption on the post read.

The final piece of the puzzle. The Accountant 2, streaming on Prime Video India, June 5. pic.twitter.com/pGAllNmOqh — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) June 2, 2025

What Is The Accountant 2 About?

Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) has a talent for solving complex problems. When an old acquaintance is murdered, leaving behind a cryptic message to “find the accountant,” Wolff is compelled to solve the case. Realizing more extreme measures are necessary, Wolff recruits his estranged and highly lethal brother, Brax (Jon Bernthal), to help.

In partnership with U.S. Treasury Deputy Director Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), they uncover a deadly conspiracy, becoming targets of a ruthless network of killers who will stop at nothing to keep their secrets buried.

The Accountant 2 is directed by Gavin O’Connor and written by Bill Dubuque. It is produced by Ben Affleck, Lynette Howell Taylor (p.g.a.), and Mark Williams. In addition to Affleck, the movie stars Jon Bernthal, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Daniella Pineda, Allison Robertson

and J.K. Simmons in key roles.

You can check out the trailer of the film below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

