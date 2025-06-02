Hollywood filmmaker Zack Snyder is well-known for directing the immensely popular superhero movies Man of Steel (2013), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), and Justice League (2017). A few years before going behind the camera for these high-profile DC films, Snyder had already explored the superhero genre with a lesser-known and more unconventional film. Can you guess which one?

That film was Watchmen (2009), a dark, morally complex, and visually opulent adaptation of the iconic graphic novel that flew under the radar after its release. Read on to know more about the film, where it is streaming on OTT, and whether it’s worth your time now.

Watchmen: Plot & Cast

The film is set in an alternate version of 1985, where superheroes exist but have been outlawed, all against the tense backdrop of the Cold War. The plot revolves around a group of retired and still active superheroes investigating the mysterious murder of The Comedian, one of their own.

A masked detective named Rorschach begins to suspect that former superheroes are being targeted as part of a dangerous and far-reaching conspiracy. The film features Malin Åkerman, Billy Crudup, Matthew Goode, Carla Gugino, Jackie Earle Haley, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Patrick Wilson, among other cast members.

Watchmen: Critical Response & Audience Feedback

The Zack Snyder film holds a critics’ score of 65% on the reviews aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes. The RT critics’ consensus reads, “Gritty and visually striking, Watchmen is a faithful adaptation of Alan Moore’s graphic novel, but its complex narrative structure may make it difficult to appeal to viewers not already familiar with the source material.” Moreover, the movie has a user rating of 7.6/10 on IMDb.

Where To Stream Watchmen On OTT?

The film recently started streaming on the Netflix OTT platform in India. However, if you are not a Netflix subscriber, you can also rent it on the Amazon Prime Video store for ₹99.

Is Watchmen Worth Watching Now?

Zack Snyder’s Watchmen is considered ahead of its time. Its dark tone and complex characters didn’t click with all audiences when it was first released in 2009. But if it were released now, it would likely have received far more attention and critical praise. If you haven’t already and if you want to watch something different from the usual superhero films, we recommend checking out Watchmen now. Despite its runtime of around 2 hours and 45 minutes, you might still find yourself pleasantly surprised!

Watchmen: Trailer

