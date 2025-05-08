The videogame adaptation A Minecraft Movie is a trending film running across the globe and is chasing the title of the highest-grossing game adaptation of all time. It is aiming for the $1 billion milestone and has surpassed Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets to become one of Warner Bros Pictures’ top 15 highest-grossing films. Scroll below for more.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is a superhero movie in the old DC Universe featuring Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck in the titular roles. The 2016 movie also featured Jason Momoa as Aquaman in a brief cameo role. The 2016 movie by Warner Bros collected $330.36 million in the US and $874.36 million worldwide.

According to The Numbers, A Minecraft Movie has cracked the top 15 highest-grossing films of all time list for the Warner Bros Pictures. It is #15 on the list, right behind Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. For the unversed, A Minecraft Movie collected $162.75 million on its debut weekend in the US. The movie has hit $399.83 million cume in North America and $476.40 million overseas, bringing the worldwide collection to $876.23 million cume.

The videogame adaptation has surpassed the $874.36 million global haul of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets to become the 15th highest-grossing film of Warner Bros Pictures. Undoubtedly, the 2023 blockbuster Barbie is the highest-grossing film by the studio. Jason Momoa’s Aquaman is the 3rd highest-grossing film of Warner Bros Pictures.

Despite strong legs at the box office, the movie is set to be released on digital platforms on May 13. It will be available to rent and on VOD. A Minecraft Movie starring Jason Momoa was released on April 4.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Thunderbolts* Worldwide Box Office: Surpasses Jared Leto’s Morbius & Two More Comicbook Movies In Less Than A Week!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News