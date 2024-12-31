Honestly, I’m still trying to wrap my head around what could have been. Imagine it: Greta Gerwig’s magical Barbie Land, complete with those two breaking the fourth wall in their usual quirky, unmatchable way. Could it really get any better than that?

As a ride-or-die Greta Gerwig fan (and we know you are too), I had high hopes for a surprise cameo or two. The Barbie cast was already stacked—Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, and Simu Liu, to name a few—but my mind couldn’t help but wander to the idea of Saoirse and Timothée popping up in their usual Greta Gerwig movie magic style. If you’re a fan of their past team-ups (Lady Bird and Little Women), you know their on-screen chemistry is pure gold. Saoirse as Jo March? Timothée as Laurie? It doesn’t get more iconic than that.

Greta Gerwig, the genius behind Lady Bird and Little Women, had the same idea. In an interview with CinemaBlend, she revealed she tried really hard to get her two close friends to join the Barbie madness. “It was always going to have to be a smaller thing because Saoirse was producing at the time,” Greta explained.

And while that was an admirable achievement on Saoirse’s part, it still left me (and Greta) craving a little more. “I was also going to do a specialty cameo with Timmy,” Greta continued, sounding like a true heartbroken fan. And what happened? Both Saoirse and Timothée couldn’t make it. Cue the dramatic sigh. “I was so annoyed,” Greta admitted. I feel you, girl. Who wouldn’t want their cinematic family to unite in Barbie Land?

This trio—Greta, Saoirse, and Timothée—has more than just director-actor relationships going on; they’ve got friendship and chemistry that translates into amazing films. Greta went on to share just how much she adores them: “It felt like doing something without my children. I mean, I’m not their mom, but I sort of feel like their mom.” How sweet is that? It’s not every day you hear a director talk about their stars like that. And after hearing this, I’m definitely down for whatever future collaborations come their way.

So, while we didn’t get Saoirse yelling “Women—” à la Jo March, I can’t help but imagine what it would have been like if she did. Or maybe Timothée showing up in some whimsical Barbie fashion—who knows? In the meantime, I’ll just keep hoping that their much-anticipated reunion happens in Greta’s reported Chronicles of Narnia adaptations (please, Greta, please).

