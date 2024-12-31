The John Wick franchise is set for a major expansion in 2025 with Ballerina, a spin-off film set between Chapters 3 and 4 of John Wick. It stars Ana De Armas in the lead role as Eve Macarro, a ballerina assassin. Known for her stellar performances in films like Knives Out and Blonde, fans are assured that de Armas will be able to do justice to this high-action role. As fans eagerly await the film’s release, the actress has been candid about her character.

She has revealed how her character sets apart from Keanu Reeves’ iconic John Wick. De Armas affirms that Ballerina is not about imitating Wick but about carving its own identity within the same universe.

While the little details are the same, Ballerina is still different from John Wick, says Ana De Armas. While Ana de Armas acknowledges John Wick’s rich legacy, she insists that her character in Ballerina is anything but a carbon copy of Keanu Reeves’ assassin. In a recent interview with Collider, De Armas talked about how she had prepared for this challenging role and confirmed that this would not be just a female John Wick.

There are some trademarks in the style of the fights in John Wick, and things that he does are very particular to him. But because in this movie we’re seeing through Eve’s eyes the background of that training that John had, and how these assassins and ballerinas, how these people become these assassins, some little details are the same, but Eve Macarro is Eve Macarro. She’s not John Wick,” De Armas revealed. Further, De Armas went on to talk about her training for the role of the assassin.

“Through the training process and rehearsals, we built these fights and tailored them to the things that I would do best. I was good at kicking, and also because I’m a ‘ballerina,’ I’m supposed to be good at kicking; I was really good at close fights, like with knives and things like that,” De Armas revealed. Ballerina is scheduled to release on June 6, 2025, and Keanu Reeves is also expected to make a cameo in the movie.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Did Benedict Cumberbatch Improvise A Key Emotional Moment In Spider-Man: No Way Home?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News