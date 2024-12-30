Hailey and Justin Bieber might be soaking in their time as a family of three now but before the birth of their son Jack Blues, they wanted to keep the pregnancy private. The model and the singer have been very open about wanting to keep the child out of the limelight and the badgering scrutiny.

They haven’t shown his face to the world, and they don’t plan to reveal too much about him either. Hailey announced her pregnancy through her social media when she was about six months pregnant. She wanted to continue to keep a secret, but she eventually chose to share it with the world. Here’s what the Rhode founder said in an interview earlier this year.

Hailey Bieber About Hiding Pregnancy For Six Months

During an interview with W magazine, Hailey stated that the Internet was a scary place for a pregnant woman. She also expressed how she could keep her pregnancy quiet and hush-hush because she didn’t show too much for a long time. “I didn’t have a belly until I was six months pregnant, which was when I announced it,” the 28-year-old explained.

“I was able to wear big jackets and stuff,” she added and mused that she could have probably “hid it until the end,” but she didn’t like the stress of not enjoying her pregnancy journey outwardly. “I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good,” Hailey revealed. The socialite said, “I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life” without too much worry.

She also disclosed how she was “super emotional” during the beginning of her pregnancy. She wanted to soak up all the time with Justin, just the two of them. After Jack’s birth, Hailey was a lot more open about sharing her pregnancy pictures and photos from that time.

Hailey Bieber On Distant Relationship From Family

She spoke about her childhood and growing up quickly in the same conversation. “I’m not close to my family now because I feel very independent. I’m my individual now, and I’ve built my own family,” she mused but added that she has very fond, beautiful memories when she looks back on her childhood and growing up.

Hailey Bieber On Growing Up Rather Quickly

Explaining the deviation, Hailey responded that she started traveling the world and making her own money when she was quite young. “I got my own apartment and had to learn how to live on my own and pay bills. That pushed me into adulthood kind of quickly,” she elucidated while mentioning how her friends were only leaving for college at that very point in time.

