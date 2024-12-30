The Batman 2 is one of the most anticipated movies in Hollywood. Directed by Matt Reeves, the movie will mark the return of Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader. Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell will return in their respective roles, and fans are more than just excited for the movie. However, the updates on the movies have continuously let down the fans.

The wait for The Batman Part II has left fans eager and somewhat restless, as the highly anticipated sequel to the 2022 blockbuster is taking way longer than expected. Most recently, the date for the movie was pushed back to October 2027, which is about three long years away from now.

Even more depressing is the fact that even the shooting of the film has yet to go on floors. Amidst this disappointment, DCU Chief James Gunn shared his opinion on the matter. While Batman is not a part of the DCU, Gunn, being a master filmmaker himself, knows what happens behind the scenes.

James Gunn confirms there is not a full script for The Batman 2 yet

James Gunn is active on his Threads account and often chats with fans about his projects. Recently, he was asked by a fan on the status of Batman Part II, to which Gunn provided great clarity. James Gunn revealed that the primary reason for the delay is the care being put into the script, which is why the script is still not ready yet. For a highly anticipated film like The Batman, ticking all the boxes is absolutely crucial, and that’s what the makers are trying to do.

“The only reason for the delay is there isn’t a full script (those of you who follow me here probably know that already),” Gunn revealed on Threads. He further continued that the director Reeves pays great attention to detail. “Matt is committed to making the best film he possibly can, and no one can accurately guess exactly how long a script will take to write.”

Gunn does not know how long will the script take to complete. However, he shared with fans the expected timeline once the script is complete. “Once there is a finished script, there is around two years for pre-production, shooting, and post-production on big films.” Gunn wrote on Threads.

