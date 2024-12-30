The reality universe of Bravo is diverse and exciting with series like The Real Housewives, Vanderpump Rules, Southern Charm, Summer House, Married to Medicine, and more. Andy Cohen, the producer of the popular Housewives franchise, is often asked about his opinions on Bravo-verse.

The talk show host is unfiltered and reveals exactly what he thinks. This does not always work out well for him, and he revealed a similar moment. Andy recently disclosed what happened after his remark about Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent. Here’s what he explained.

Andy Cohen On Remark About Vanderpump Rules Lala Kent

He told US Weekly that some of his opinions may not be popular. “There are things I say that the viewers disagree with,” he started off and further explained. There was a moment early in Vanderpump Rules where I said, ‘Lala is the voice of reason this season.’ People played that clip for months and were all over me.”