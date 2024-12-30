The reality universe of Bravo is diverse and exciting with series like The Real Housewives, Vanderpump Rules, Southern Charm, Summer House, Married to Medicine, and more. Andy Cohen, the producer of the popular Housewives franchise, is often asked about his opinions on Bravo-verse.
The talk show host is unfiltered and reveals exactly what he thinks. This does not always work out well for him, and he revealed a similar moment. Andy recently disclosed what happened after his remark about Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent. Here’s what he explained.
Andy Cohen On Remark About Vanderpump Rules Lala Kent
He told US Weekly that some of his opinions may not be popular. “There are things I say that the viewers disagree with,” he started off and further explained. There was a moment early in Vanderpump Rules where I said, ‘Lala is the voice of reason this season.’ People played that clip for months and were all over me.”
He continued, “Sometimes I mess up,” but maintained that he thinks he has a good sense. Andy stated that as a producer, he likes talking on the radio more than anywhere else. The 56-year-old believes the medium is a great opportunity “to give background and explain further my point of view.” For the unversed, the comment in question happened in March this year.
Andy Cohen’s Pro Lala Kent Remark Earlier This Year
On Andy Cohen Live, he claimed that Lala had become the voice of reason on the show and had her best season. This comment from him came after the controversial season 11 reunion was filmed. When the episode aired, fans were appalled at Lala’s behavior and couldn’t understand why Andy’s remark. They called him out for the same through social media platforms.
He even addressed the comment later and said that it was something he had said “very offhandedly,” but he was surprised to see it “clogging up” his “Twitter timeline ever since and not in a positive way.” Andy claimed that the fans doubted his sanity and called him a horrible person for it. Regardless, he doubled down and said he enjoyed Lala during the season.
He accepted that maybe he didn’t word it correctly and could have used another word instead of voice of reason because Vanderpump is a show “in which there is maybe not a ton of reason.” Despite all that, Andy maintained that he had enjoyed the reality star’s contribution to the season. Season 12 of Vanderpump Rules will return as an entirely rebooted show.
The Future Of Vanderpump Rules
A few weeks ago, Bravo announced the decision and revealed that an all-new cast would be featured on the series after 11 seasons and 12 long years of the original cast entertaining the audience. Lisa Vanderpump has been retained and will continue to guest star and executive produce it.
