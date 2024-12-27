On the list of popular television game shows, Jeopardy has reigned supreme over the course of decades. The competitive series features contestants using clues to determine their answers to win the game of the day and proceed deeper into it. Ken Jennings hosts it.

The December 26, 2024, episode of Jeopardy featured Brad Grusnick, Carole Portas Keane, and Laura Faddah as the contestants competing against each other to win game number 79 of season 41 of the multiple award-winning show. Here’s who won and what the final Jeopardy was.

Who Won December 26, 2024 Episode Of Jeopardy?

Laura won Jeopardy’s 79th game of season 41 by beating Carole and Brad. The categories in the first round were “Bodies Of Water; Destiny’s Other Children; The 18-School Big Ten; Cleaning Up; The Simpsons Character Who Said…; and From J To K.” At the end of the first round, Laura had 7 correct and 1 incorrect answer, Carole gave 8 right and 2 wrong responses. Brad responded with 11 correct and 2 incorrect answers.

Jeopardy Game 79, Season 41: Rounds Summary

By the end of the first round, Laura scored $4,000, Carole $3,400, and Brad $2,400. Next were the categories under Double Jeopardy! They included “The Gadsden Purchase, Literary Geography; Science News; Differing By A Letter; It’s A Nice Day For…; and A White Wedding.” This particular episode featured zero unplayed clues.

Laura gave 21 correct and 2 incorrect responses, Brad gave 16 correct and 2 wrong answers, while Carole responded with 12 correct and 4 incorrect answers. Going into the final, the money won by the contestants stood at Laura with $20,400, Brad at $9,200, and Carole at $6,400. Next on the episode, here’s the final Jeopardy clue of the day.

What Was The Final Jeopardy Of December 26 Episode?

The final question of the December 26, 2024, episode of Jeopardy! Came under the category of Movies and Their Soundtracks. The clue said, “Catch It was a tagline for this 1970s film whose iconic soundtrack became one of the best-selling albums of all time.” The answer to the clue was, “What is Saturday Night Fever?” They all got the answer correct, but Laura won the game, extending her consecutive victory streak to six days.

She won $600 because of her correct response and raked in $21,000. Brad won $0, keeping his score at $9,200. Carole won $3,000, thus leaving her with $9,400. Laura’s 6-day victory total amount came out to be $79,400. She will now enter her seventh game, hoping for yet another victory. For those not aware, Jeopardy is one of the longest-running game shows ever.

