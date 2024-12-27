Fans have been restless and worried about The Real Housewives of New Jersey being paused while the network decides what to do with the reality series. The Bravo show has been an audience favorite for years, and even the last season, which wrapped in August this year, raked in good ratings. The only problem? There is a huge disconnect amongst the cast group.

They seem to be aware of it, too, and Dolores Catania is unhappy with how her fellow housewives handled the situation. For the unversed, the last season featured Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Jennifer Aydin, Jackie Goldschneider, Margaret Josephs, Jenn Fessler, Rachel Fuda and Danielle Cabral, apart from Catania. Here’s what the latter had to say about it.

Why Is Dolores Catania Mad At Her Real Housewives Of New Jersey Cast Members?

Catania spoke to People about the situation the New Jersey edition is in and stated that sadly, they won’t be coming back on screens in January or February since they didn’t film for the upcoming season. She added that she has always looked forward to seeing the cast come back, whether on the screen or back to filming, “but they made a mess,” she added.

“I’m a little mad that everybody couldn’t get it together. I really am,” she told the portal. She divulged that she spoke to her therapist before the finale for tips about speaking to the cast in a way, but it didn’t help. “You could see I was defeated. I sat there, and I knew you wouldn’t be seeing us for a while; I saw it coming,” she expressed, and she was not happy about this.

“We f*cking lost something along the way. I’m looking at Salt Lake City, and I’m looking at Beverly Hills, and they fight, but they don’t go for the jugular,” she said, comparing the New Jersey cast to the other Housewives editions. “They’re not hitting below the belt. They agree to disagree and move on,” Catania pointed out.

The 53-year-old stated that the whole group is an ensemble, and she can’t see “anyone else but the people” she was with. “It’s like a family. Can you see yourself with other people in your family?” Catania questioned. She said the group has traveled, cried, and fought together over time. “You have to move on; otherwise, you’ll have no one in your life,” the reality star mused.

“Now we have no one,” she felt and commented that she didn’t think a full recast would work. Catania concluded that it was time to put egos aside once things cooled down. “You don’t throw something like this away. We had great ratings. We did well; we have to learn how to act. This is what life is. It’s about fighting and making up,” the television personality said.

