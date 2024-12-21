The Real Housewives of New Jersey is one of the franchise’s most talked about and followed editions. The recently wrapped 14th season saw Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, Rachel Fuda, Margaret Josephs, and Danielle Cabral as the prominent cast members.

There has been no concrete update about the show since, and reports have suggested that it is currently on pause as the executives figure out what to do with RHONJ. A new report has now claimed that the lack of a proper update has caused the cast to panic. Here’s what we know about it.

Is The Real Housewives Of New Jersey Cast Panicking Because Of No Updates?

Touch Weekly says, “There is a little bit of panic across the board because they haven’t been told anything yet.” Since there is “absolutely no news” and the network has been tranquil about their plans for months, things look somewhat confusing for the cast and the fans.

“Everyone is still waiting to hear if their contract is going to be renewed,” the source added. Till then, the housewives are keeping themselves busy with their “individual projects” and finding what they can until some substantial news comes out regarding the show’s future and who will be returning. That isn’t the only thing to be figured out on RHONJ.

Teresa Giudice And Melissa Gorga’s Frosty Equation

The tension and rivalry between sisters-in-law Melissa and Teresa hasn’t made things easy for the producers. The two have been long-time faces on the show, and things are not looking well with their equation fractured beyond repair. Teresa has made it clear that they won’t film with Melissa anymore.

This is why if the cast is retained for the next season, one of the two will not be returning. The source also stated that if the network brings “some or all of the cast back,” one of Teresa or Melissa will not be back on RHONJ. “Their relationship hasn’t changed. They don’t communicate with one another and are completely estranged at this point,” the insider said.

According to the source, they will also spend the holidays apart as there are no chances of a family reunion or get-together. There is no clarity about whether New Jersey will feature a complete reboot like New York City or whether some of the cast will be retained. News about it will only come out at “the last minute” because the network wouldn’t want any significant leaks.

The Future Of Real Housewives Of New Jersey

Meanwhile, producer Andy Cohen recently told Us Weekly that there would be no update about New Jersey for a year. “You won’t get it for a year, so everyone stops asking. And I keep saying you will get nothing, so stop asking!” He had previously also hinted that the team is taking their time to decide what to do about the show in the future.

