When Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umasnky announced their separation in September last year, the reality television world was shocked. They were considered a power couple who had been together for decades. Despite their split, they have yet to file for divorce. But that hasn’t stopped him from dating.

Mauricio has been linked to several models over the last several months, including Nikita Kahn, who recently revealed they had broken up. Recently, he was spotted kissing another model, Klaudia K, and it seems like Kyle was hurt and heartbroken when she saw those pictures.

Was Kyle Richards ‘Hurt’ & ‘Heartbroken’ After Seeing Mauricio Umansky Kissing Model

According to Page Six, the reality star was “particularly heartbroken” and “hurt” when she saw him “kissing another woman for more reasons than one.” As per the source, seeing him kiss Klaudia in Aspen, of all places, was exceedingly hurtful for Kyle. Aspen is where the former couple have so many memories together and where they own a family home.

The two have traveled to the beautiful location several times during their marriage and so many times with their children, “so it’s a place that has a lot of meaning for her.” Things are also more complex for Kyle because this is the first holiday season Mauricio won’t be around since he moved out of their house and into a condo this year. “It’s been challenging,” said the insider.

The report claimed that Kyle has difficulty processing how quickly things are changing. And even though the two are trying to navigate the situation, it hasn’t been a “cakewalk” at all. The source stated that it was a “difficult time” for Kyle as she tried to process “all these emotions.”

Kyle Richards And Mauricio Umansky: Over The Last Year

For the unversed, since their split last year, Mauricio has been enjoying his time partying around. A week ago, Nikita Kahn revealed that she had broken up with him because she wanted a committed, serious relationship, but he was not ready. She stated, “I left because I know what I want and deserve.” Meanwhile, Kyle recently disclosed that the former couple have not discussed divorce yet and are trying to figure things out slowly.

Kyle Richards And Mauricio Umansky: Relationship Timeline

Kyle and Mauricio first met in 1994 and married in 1996. They share three daughters. Since their split last year, they have showcased their changing dynamic on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The 14th season is currently on air and is expected to feature more of the couple’s interactions. The Bravo reality series has been one of the most popular editions of the Real Housewives franchise for decades.

For more such stories, stay tuned to TV updates!

Must Read: Netflix’s You Season 5 Release Window Revealed – Here’s All We Know So Far

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News