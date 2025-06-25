Actor Rajkummar Rao has confirmed that he will be playing cricket legend Sourav Ganguly in the latter’s biopic. This comes after the former skipper himself revealed Rao to be headlining his biopic in a recent media interaction. According to News 18, Rajkummar revealed to NDTV confirming the news and said, “Now that Dada has already said it, let me also make it official – yes, I am playing him in his biopic. I am nervous… It’s a huge responsibility, but it’s going to be a lot of fun.” However, did you know that before Rao, another actor dreamt of stepping into the shoes of Ganguly for his biopic.

Before Rajkummar Rao, This Actor Had Manifested To Headline The Sourav Ganguly Biopic

We are talking about none other than the late Sushant Singh Rajput. Yes, you heard that right! Before his tragic demise in June 14, 2020 owing to alleged suicide, reportedly the actor wanted to be part of Sourav Ganguly’s biopic. This was after Ganguly praised Sushant’s performance in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

A source close to the development had revealed to Pinkvilla about this wish of Sushant Singh Rajput back in 2020 after his sad demise. The source revealed that the late actor tried to get the rights on Sourav Ganguly’s life because he was too excited to play him after MS Dhoni. The Dil Bechara actor always idolized the cricket legend and had asked his team to initiate the conversation surrounding the biopic.

Here’s Why Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dream Remained Unfulfilled

However, fate had other plans. At that time, Sourav Ganguly was not too keen on a biopic being made on his life and had turned down Sushant Singh Rajput’s offer. The source revealed, “He wanted to do more biopics. A few years ago, he was planning one on the life of wrestler The Great Khali but it didn’t materialise. Then, he was also trying to get the rights to Sourav Ganguly’s life because he was too excited to play him on screen. Sushant loved Dada and after meeting him, he had asked his team to initiate talks with the former Indian captain. This was two years ago. Ganguly wasn’t too keen on a film being made on his life then and politely turned down the offer. Sushant was a bit upset about it but also requested the cricketer to give him the rights to his biopic, when he felt comfortable. He had also smiled and agreed at that point.”

Apart from this, Sushant Singh Rajput was reportedly also in talks to play football legend Baichung Bhutia in the latter’s biopic. However, his untimely demise led to an indefinite halt to these ambitious projects. Meanwhile talking about the Rajkummar Rao-headlined projected, it will be helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane and is slated to release on December 2026.

