Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the brightest stars of the Indian Cinema, but we lost too early due to the darkest side of the Indian Cinema! The actor died by suicide on June 14, 2020; he is still remembered fondly because of an immensely brilliant body of work! The superstar was one of the most successful ones, and his paychecks were a testimony to this!

SSR Slashed His Salary For The Last Film!

It was reported that SSR slashed his fee by almost 50% for his last film, Dil Bechara. It was directed by Mukesh Chhabra, Sushant’s best friend in the industry, and the actor took home only 4 crore, half of what he was usually charging per film at that time!

Sushant Singh Rajput’s First Reported Salary!

Sushant Singh Rajput‘s paycheck for Kai Po Che is not known, but his first reported salary was 30 lakh for his second film, Shuddh Desi Romance with Yash Raj Films. In fact, Sushant signed a three-film contract with YRF, according to which if his first film worked, he would be paid 60 lakh for the second film. However, the actor was paid 1 crore for his second film with YRF – Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!

The actor made his debut in Abhishek Kapoor’s film Kai Po Che after a long stint on Television as Manav Deshmukh, the main lead of Ekta Kapoor’s show Pavitra Rishta, where he starred opposite Ankita Lokhande. While Sushant’s exact fee is not known, Ankita was initially paid Rs 2000 per day, and the actor might have been paid in the same range!

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Biggest Paycheck!

Chhichhore was one of the most successful films of Sushant Singh Rajput’s career, and the actor was paid 8 crore for the film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, also starring Shraddha Kapoor, Naveen Polishetty, and others. In fact, Chhichhore brought the biggest paycheck for Sushant’s career as well! This paycheck was 28.8 times higher, than his first reported salary for Shuddh Desi Romance.

The Best Reward!

However, in his career, Sushant Singh Rajput’s best reward came while he worked with Rajkumar Hirani in PK. The actor did not charge any fee for his cameo, and as a token of love, Hirani handed him Rs 21, a ‘shogun’ of sorts for a bright career. Apart from that, Hirani also gifted him some of the best books on filmmaking since the actor was passionate about the craft! Truly, the best reward for his career!

Sushant played Sarfaraz in PK, a Pakistani boy who falls in love with Anushka Sharma. If you haven’t seen his audition for the film, check it out here.

