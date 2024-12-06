The recent episode of Bigg Boss 18 took an emotional turn when Karanveer Mehra was seen talking about his close friend Sushant Singh Rajput. During a one-to-one session with Saurabh Dwivedi, who was invited by Bigg Boss to interact with the contestants,

Karanveer discussed his attitude, his friendship with Chum, his equation with Avinash, his state of mind in his personal life, and more at length. While he talked about his personal life, he also discussed his two failed relationships and how he surrendered to alcohol.

However, Karanveer Mehra confessed that it was a close friend, Sushant Singh Rajput, who helped Karan fight the addiction. He recalled meeting Sushant for the first time at Ankita Lokhande‘s place. The two used to date at that time, and Karan was playing the lead in Pavitra Rishta opposite Ankita.

Recalling how Sushant Singh Rajput helped Karan at his lowest, the actor confessed, “Sushant se main mila tha 2014, Ankita ke ghar pe. Sushant ne kaafi help kiya mujhe jab main apne career ke bahut low point pe tha. Wo samjhata tha mujhe ki tu paanch saal mein apne aap ko kahan dekhta hai, to plan it that way. Wo logon se milwana jo uske contacts the. Kaafi help kara tha usne mujhe us waqt.”

Saurabh Dwivedi then asked if Karan ever realized that Sushant might also need help, the actor asserted – No. He affirmed, “Nahi mere ko kabhi nahi laga ki he needed help. It was a major shocker for me when that happened.”

Fondly talking about Sushant’s focus towards his goals, Karanveer Mehra recalled, “Usne mere ko ek diary dikhaayi thi, usme kuch 12 directors ke naam likhe the, jo usne 2010 – 11 mein likhe the aur unme se 6 – 8 ke saath wo kaam kar chuka tha ya karne wala tha. He was very clear with things.”

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly died by suicide in June 2020. The actor shot to fame with the television show Pavitra Rishta but quit TV to try his luck in films.

