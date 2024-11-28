Bigg Boss 18 contestants are spicing things up in the house. From rivalries to fights, these housemates know how to grab the audience’s attention. The show features a mix of contestants from different backgrounds this season. Not only are these contenders accomplished in their professional fields, like acting, but some are also highly educated.

Let’s look at the educational qualifications of your favorite Bigg Boss 18 contestants.

How Educated Are Bigg Boss 18 Contestants?

1. Alice Kaushik: Pandya Store star Alice Kaushik is a graduate of Delhi University.

2. Avinash Mishra: Avinash Mishra is one of the most talked about contestants in Bigg Boss 18. He finished secondary education at Holy Cross School in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, and received a graduate degree from AVS Presidency International College, Raipur.

3. Digvijay Singh Rathee: Roadies and Splitsvilla fame Digvijay Singh Rathee earned a Bachelor’s in Computer Application from Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma College, Chandigarh.

4. Chahat Pandey: Durga: Mata Ki Chhaya actress Chahat Pandey did her studies at Adarsh School and JPB School in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh.

5. Karan Veer Mehra: Another popular contestant and Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner, Karan Veer Mehra, holds a degree in Advertising & Sales Promotion from Delhi College of Arts & Commerce.

6. Kashish Kapoor: A Splitsvilla 15 contestant and wild card entry to Bigg Boss 18, Kashish Kapoor attended Millia Convent English School and Bright Career School in Purnia, Bihar, before completing her education at Amity University in Noida.

7. Rajat Dalal: Fitness influencer and powerlifting gold medalist Rajat Dalal completed his secondary education at Tagore Academy Public School in NCR and later pursued engineering at Manav Rachna University.

8. Shilpa Shirodkar: Veteran actress Shilpa Shirodkar reportedly could not complete her education as she entered the film industry at a young age.

9. Vivian Dsena: Vivian Dsena has been in the TV industry for several years. The actor passed 12th from Lokmanya Tilak High School in Mumbai and later pursued engineering. However, he quit his degree to make a career in acting.

10. Eisha Singh: Actress Eisha Singh is making headlines for her friendship with Avinash Mishra and Alice Kaushik in the Bigg Boss 18 house. She studied at Shree Bhavan’s Bharti Public School in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

11. Chum Darang: Badhaai Do star Chum Darang attended D. Ering Memorial Higher Secondary School in Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more TV updates!

Must Read: Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh Gets Brutally Trolled By Netizens For Allegedly Character Assassinating Karanveer Mehra, Fans Call Her “Ghatiya Neech Ladki..”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News