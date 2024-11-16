Bigg Boss 18 is introducing various twists and turns to keep the viewers engaged. After Rajat Dalal won the Time God task this week, he was given special power by Bigg Boss to save one nominated contestant from elimination aside from himself.

This week’s nominated housemates include Rajat, Karan Veer Mehra, Shrutika Arjun, Chum Darang, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Kashish Kapoor, and Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga. Rajat chose to save Digviay from elimination, leaving the others in danger.

Digvijay Singh Rathee Saved From Eliminations By Rajat Dalal in Bigg Boss 18

In Friday’s episode, Bigg Boss assigned Rajat the task of saving one person from the nominated housemates. He was also asked to punch the pictures of the rest. The fitness influencer punched the photos of the contestants he did not want to save one by one until he was left with Digvijay’s image.

Rajat announced that Digvijay is his close friend, so he would like to save him from elimination. However, Bigg Boss revealed that he wasted his power as Digvijay got the second-highest votes this week and would not be eliminated anyway.

Netizens Disappointed With Rajat Dalal For Betraying Kashish Kapoor

Some social media users are calling out Rajat for betraying Kashish Kapoor, who supported him in the task of making him the Time God. Giving the reason why he did not want to save Kashish, Rajat said that he could not trust her as she did not play for her close friend Shilpa Shirodkar in the Time God task.

Kashish, as well as viewers, found the move absurd as she had been spending a lot of time with Rajat and trusted him. Later in the episode, Chahat Panday also called out Rajat for the reason he gave against Kashish.

“What was that reason!! #KashishKapoor was actually loyal towards #RajatDalal !! The way #ChahatPandey sunaoing him – Yeh kya bakwas reason diya rajat,” wrote a user on X (formerly Twitter). Another wrote, “#RajatDalal bro I really like u in the game & I don’t care what u were outside but here u are so dumb. #KashishKapoor is the reason why u are TG right now that girl was a warrior for u in the task.”

One disappointed fans also penned, “Rajat did the stupidest thing. He blew off his own potential group before it could form. Spoilt his own game for real! #kashishkapoor.”

