While Salman Khan’s controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 18, started on a high note, it has not been doing wonders in the TRP charts. Many fans feel this might be because the makers are biased toward some contestants, while others think it might also be because the host did not address critical issues on the show. Amid this, recent developments suggest that Hollywood reality TV stars Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner might grace the show as guests. Yes, you heard that right! Makers are reportedly trying to get the sisters to join the show in December, even though there has been no confirmation on the same till now. Here are 3 reasons why we feel this might work wonders for the TRP of the show.

1- The Craze Of The Kardashians In India

It is not a secret that fans were sent into a frenzy when Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian visited India for the Ambani wedding. The Kardashians enjoy a huge fan following in India. Given that Bigg Boss 18 is also a highly popular show on the Indian TV spectrum, we are sure that this will play a crucial role in boosting the show’s TRP.

2- Salman Khan X The Kardashians

Imagine Salman Khan greeting Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner in his unique style. The entertainment, humor, and madness level will catapult that particular Weekend Ka Vaar episode. This season also has a bunch of interesting contestants. It will be exciting to see how The Kardashian sisters elevate the amount of drama and entertainment on the show during their interaction with these contestants.

3- The Clash Of Two Reality TV Giants

While Bigg Boss remains one of India’s most controversial yet popular reality shows, Keeping Up With The Kardashians has been one of the most adored shows in Hollywood. The Mahasangam of these two might simply result in immense fireworks. And, of course, the TRP of Bigg Boss 18 skyrocketing overnight.

🚨 Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, & Kendall Jenner to enter ‘Bigg Boss 18’? As per a report, Bigg Boss have approached the Kardashian sisters and they are likely to join the show in December. Makers are trying their best to have them on board. However, whether they will appear as… pic.twitter.com/Dj0eKMOIsT — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 14, 2024

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more TV news!

Must Read: Bigg Boss 18: Alice Kaushik Cuddles Avinash Mishra While Sleeping, Leaves Internet Divided

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News