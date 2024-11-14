Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has given us many moments to cherish over the years. However, there’s one occasion that grabbed more eyeballs on the internet for a different reason than the content. Here, we are talking about the hoodie used by Tanmay Vekaria, which was seemingly very expensive. Back in the day, it stormed the internet due to its real cost. So today, we’ll be revisiting it!

For those who don’t know, Tanmay has been associated with TMKOC from the very beginning. However, during the initial episodes, he made appearances in different characters, and that too for a very limited screen time. It was in 2011 that he became a permanent member of the show and made his own space among several other iconic characters.

In 2011, Tanmay Vekaria appeared as Bagheshwar Daddu Undhaiwala, aka Bagha (Natu Kaka’s nephew), and became a permanent member of the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah family. Over the years, he has made his portrayal of Bagha a cult, and there are so many funny moments that a true TMKOC fan can never forget.

Coming back to our throwback story, in 2021, Bagha accidentally gets intoxicated after he consumes a special drink made by the gents of Gokuldham Society. As expected, he goes crazy and starts doing unusual things. While the storyline was hilarious to its core, what grabbed the limelight most was the hoodie Bagha wore.

It’s episode 3212 of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, where Tanmay Vekaria’s Bagha gets intoxicated. During that episode, he wore a Balenciaga hoodie, leaving fans stunned. While the authenticity of the hoodie wasn’t confirmed, the same original Balenciaga hoodie shown in the episode carries a cost of 61,000 rupees. Bagha seems to be getting really well paid by Jethalal, haha!

Meanwhile, in real life, Tanmay Vekaria receives a good amount for shooting for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. While the exact number is not known, it is rumored that the actor receives 22,000-25,000 rupees for shooting each episode

