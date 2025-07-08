In its early reviews, James Gunn’s Superman received positive remarks. Some even called it one of the best Superman movies ever. However, the movie is still failing to earn strong numbers at the box office in China, as the pre-sales collection is still on the underwhelming side and below Jurassic World Rebirth as well. Keep scrolling for more.

The movie reboots the DC Universe, and it will be the beginning of a new era. Besides, David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult received a lot of praise for their portrayals of Lex Luthor. The buzz is getting stronger, and we believe it will catch up with the other big Hollywood releases once it is released, as limited screenings are only available in China. Some of the biggest movies are running at the theaters, and people will have a lot of options.

How much has the film earned from pre-sales in China after seven days?

For the record, only 29K screenings are available with pre-sales, hence the collections will increase once more screenings become available. Superman accumulated just $368K after the seventh pre-sales day for the whole July 10-13 period. There are still three days of pre-sales to go before it is released this Friday.

7-day pre-sales breakdown

July 10, Thursday previews – $133K

July 11, Friday opening day – $91K

July 12, Saturday – $137K

July 13, Sunday – $6K

Total – $368K

Comparison with other films’ 7-day pre-sales numbers

1. Dune 2 – $1.3 million

2. Aquaman 2 – $977K

3. Jurassic World Rebirth – $526K

4. Superman – $368K

Superman’s projected opening weekend

According to reports, James Gunn‘s film, Superman, is projected to earn between $90 million and $125 million at the North American box office on its opening weekend. Meanwhile, the predicted global opening ranges between $125 million and $145 million. It is the first film of DCU’s Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. Superman will be released on July 11.

