Jurassic World Rebirth is the top movie almost everywhere worldwide. It recorded the second biggest first Monday of 2025 among Hollywood releases. Scarlett Johansson’s film has amassed $40 million+ in four days and is still going strong with the walk-up business. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film opened with a massive $300 million+ collection at the worldwide box office. It is already the 8th highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year. Scarlett Johansson became the top-grossing leading star at the worldwide box office. It will hit the $400 million milestone in the upcoming weekend, but will it feel the impact of Superman? The box office has been quite slow until now, but it is picking up.

Jurassic World Rebirth’s box office collection after 4 days

Based on reports, Jurassic World Rebirth collected a strong $3 million on its first Monday, registering the 2nd biggest first Monday of 2025 among Hollywood releases. It is only under Mission: Impossible 8‘s $6.2 million first Monday gross in China. The movie experienced a drop of -64.7% from Sunday. It has hit $44.6 million in just 4 days at the box office in China. The strong walk-up business continues as 90.2% of Monday tickets were bought during the day, while just 9.8% during pre-sales.

Set to cross the $50 million milestone

Rebirth has clocked in $260K in pre-sales for Tuesday, and 112K screenings are playing at the Chinese theaters. The movie is less than $6 million away from the $50 million milestone in China.

Jurassic World Rebirth needs to earn more than $57.3 million to enter the top 20 Hollywood grosses at the Chinese box office post-COVID. The animated feature Soul is at #20 with a $57.3 million collection in China. If it keeps up this momentum, Rebirth will be able to crack the top 20 list.

Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali led Jurassic World Rebirth was released on July 2.

