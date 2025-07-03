The official title for Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s highly anticipated reunion and collaboration with acclaimed director Priyadarshan has been revealed! The upcoming edge-of-the-seat thriller has been named Haiwaan, which translates to ‘Beast’ in English. The movie has already generated buzz among fans.

Why Was The Title Haiwaan Selected?

According to a source, the team behind the film felt the title Haiwaan “describes their subject the best, and conveys exactly how Priyadarshan sees it as an edge-of-the-seat thriller.” The source also mentioned that several other titles were considered, “but this one clicked unanimously, given the characters the lead actors play.”

Though the thriller film is yet to be released, the title surely indicates that Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan are gearing up to create a box-office hurricane under Priyadarshan’s directorial vision. Shooting for Haiwaan is expected to commence next month, in August 2025.

Haiwaan Eyeing To Hit Theatres Next Year?

Makers are reportedly eyeing a grand release in 2026, although no official news has been announced yet. The movie would mark Akshay and Saif’s onscreen reunion 17 years after Tashan, which was released in 2008.

Known for bringing their individual energies on the screen, it would be interesting to see their energies collide under Priyadarshan’s directorial lens. On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in the heist-thriller Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins, while Akshay Kumar recently wrapped Bhooth Bangla, also directed by Priyadarshan.

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: Deepika Padukone Makes History As The First Indian To Get A Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News