Priyadarshan’s upcoming movie, Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi, is one of the most awaited horror comedies. The film marks the reunion of the dynamic actor-director duo, Akshay and Priyadarshan, 15 years after Khatta Meetha. Excitement surrounding the new movie has been consistent since the release of its first poster.

Amid the ongoing buzz about the film, makers recently teased fans with a behind-the-scenes video, announcing the completion of the final shoot with Akshay Kumar. The actor, along with the team behind Bhooth Bangla, took to social media to share the major update.

Akshay Kumar Announces The Final Clap On Bhooth Bangla

The makers of Bhooth Bangla and Akshay Kumar revealed the movie’s wrap with a short video. In the BTS clip, the actor could be seen sharing the screen with Wamiqa Gabbi in a scenic location with an exquisite waterfall featured in the background. The duo was likely shooting for a song sequence.

Pony Verma is choreographing the song featured in the video. Akshay’s BTS video and wrap announcement post came with a caption that read, “And that’s a wrap on #BhoothBangla! My seventh madcap adventure with the ever-inventive Priyan sir, my second outing with the unstoppable Ekta, and my first but hopefully not the last, magical journey with the ever-surprising Wamiqa. Grateful for the madness, the magic, and the memories.”

More About Bhooth Bangla

Bhooth Bangla promises to be a power-packed entertainer. In addition to Akshay and Wamiqa, the movie features a star-studded ensemble, including Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, and Asrani. Some portions of the film have been shot in Rajasthan, Jaipur, and Hyderabad, setting the tone for a perfect horror-comedy.

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla would mark his reunion with Akshay, after delivering previous blockbusters like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag, De Dana Dan, and Garam Masala. The movie is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms and Akshay Kumar’s production house, Cape of Good Films.

It is co-produced by Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali. The story is written by Akash A Kaushik, and the screenplay is by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair, and Priyadarshan. The dialogues are by Rohan Shankar. Bhooth Bangla is slated for theatrical release on April 2, 2026.

