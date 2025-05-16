Strong rumors are rife that Paresh Rawal has quit Hera Pheri 3. Priyadarshan’s iconic threequel has been facing many obstacles. Netizens may have been okay with Kartik Aaryan replacing Akshay Kumar till a certain point. But a film without Baburao? That is unacceptable to the massive fan base. Scroll below for the upsetting reactions.

For a long time, fans were praying Akshay Kumar would get on board for Hera Pheri 3. For the unversed, his alleged differences with producers Feroz Nadiadwala were keeping him away from the iconic franchise. But director Priyadarshan seemed to have worked things out to ensure the iconic trio would lead the third part.

Why did Paresh Rawal quit Hera Pheri 3?

Paresh Rawal has quit Hera Pheri 3, reportedly over creative differences. The details are not available at the moment, but this has led to another major roadblock for the comedy franchise. As one would expect, netizens are far from okay and are sharing their brutally honest opinions on X (formerly Twitter).

“No Paresh Rawal, No Hera Pheri” is currently trending on X. Many have even went onto declare the the makers should shelve the film as it would anyway be a flop without the veteran star.

Netizens are upset as Paresh Rawal quits Hera Pheri 3

A user wrote, “Heard that #PareshRawal is NO LONGER a part of #HeraPheri3. He QUITS the film due to creative differences. If true, there’s no point of making the third part in my opinion. It’s incomplete without him.”

Another reacted, “Instead of ruining such iconic entertaining franchise they should call it off. The main 3 characters cannot be compromised.”

A comment read, “Script must be bad. Not surprising tbh.”

“Babu Rao is the SOUL of HERA PHERI, can’t imagine the film without him, makers will definitely rethink,” a user wrote.

Another reacted, “Flop hoga”

“It’s not even Hera pheri without him,” declared a user.

Here’s hoping the team works out their differences and we get to see the iconic trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal in Hera Pheri 3.

