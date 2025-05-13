Kartik Aaryan was allegedly busy filming for his upcoming movie helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Basu. The actor has successfully wrapped up a significant leg of the shoot for the same film, an untitled musical love saga. Kartik Aaryan, known for his dedication and versatility, updated his fans and followers through his social media account on Instagram. He took to stories, posting a behind-the-scenes picture and the caption: “Last Day of a Long Schedule”.

Giving the latest update of his highly anticipated musical romance drama, he posted the BTS picture with the song Tu Hi Meri Zindagi Hai, the first song from the upcoming movie. Well, the entire song has not been launched, but a part of it has been unveiled and is going viral on social media. While not much is officially known about the film’s storyline, a source close to the development reports that this collaboration between Kartik and Anurag Basu is unlike anything the actor has done before. With music playing a central role, the film promises a rollercoaster of emotions, passion, and soul-stirring melodies that will linger long after the credits roll.

The recent schedule that has been wrapped spanned weeks and involved intensive filming at multiple locations. Kartik, who has immersed himself deeply into this demanding character, shared the update on social media. His social media post hints at the level of commitment and energy that went into completing the long schedule.

Directed by Anurag Basu, known for cinematic gems like Barfi! and Ludo, this film is expected to blend his signature storytelling style with Kartik’s evolving artistry. As of now, the makers have kept major details about the film, like title, music lineup, and more, under wraps. With this major milestone completed, Kartik Aaryan gears up for the next production phase as anticipation builds around what is shaping up to be one of the year’s most anticipated films.

Following this untitled musical love story, Kartik Aaryan has two more big projects in the pipeline. He will be next seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and Naagzilla.

