Pakistani stars Mahira Khan and Mawra Hocane have been in the headlines lately for their comments over India-Pakistan tensions. Both stars have quietly been removed from Indian music platforms. It has been noticed that both actresses have disappeared from the album covers of Bollywood films in which they once featured. This development follows an earlier instance where Mawra was dropped from the sequel to Sanam Teri Kasam, which she starred in. As political strain escalates between the two nations, it appears even past entertainment collaborations are being affected.

Mahira & Mawra’s Photos Removed From Raees And Sanam Teri Kasam

Mahira Khan, who featured alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the 2017 superhit Raees, was last seen on the album cover, particularly for the popular romantic number “Zaalima.” The album cover today features Shah Rukh Khan alone, while Mahira is entirely cropped out.

Similarly, Mawra Hocane, who played the lead role in Sanam Teri Kasam (2016) alongside Harshvardhan Rane, has also been removed from the album’s visuals. While earlier both actors appeared together, now the cover only shows Harshvardhan.

When asked about this change, Sanam Teri Kasam producer Deepak Mukut told Hindustan Times, “They didn’t ask me, it’s their decision. Whatever our government says, everyone has to follow.” Additionally, Harshvardhan reacted in a chat with the same portal, “Now they will say that my PR team got this done! No, it’s again common sense, I assume, weeding is being exercised.”

Rising Tensions Trigger Content Cleansing

The move follows a larger trend that began after the Pulwama and Pahalgam terror attacks. Pakistani shows and songs were already removed from Indian streaming platforms. Now, it seems past collaborations are being quietly edited, too. Despite their fan popularity and historical success, Pakistani celebrities such as Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, and Mawra Hocane are gradually being deleted from India’s entertainment scene. Notably, the cover of Khoobsurat’s album (2014), which included Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan, continues to be untouched for the moment.

While there’s no official government order for these edits, it seems the industry is choosing to follow public and political sentiment. And for now, actors like Mahira Khan and Mawra Hocane are vanishing not just from our screens, but even from music covers.

For more such updates, check out Bollywood

Must Read: Is Mawra Hocane Still Part Of Sanam Teri Kasam 2 After Her Controversial Comment? Makers Breaks Silence

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News