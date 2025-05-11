Bollywood star Harshvardhan Rane has made his views clear on the sequel to his blockbuster 2016 film Sanam Teri Kasam. The star said he would not work in Sanam Teri Kasam 2 if Mawra Hocane, his co-star in the original film, reprises her role. The move follows a series of controversial statements by Mawra in which she criticized India amid the nation’s ongoing tensions with Pakistan.

Harshvardhan Rane’s Social Media Post In Response To Mawra Hocane

Rane made his position clear through a heartfelt Instagram post: “While I am grateful for the experience, however, as things stand, and after reading the direct comments made about my country, I have made a decision to respectfully decline to be a part of Sanam Teri Kasam part 2 if there is any possibility of the previous cast being repeated.”

The actor’s post included a screenshot of Mawra’s anti-India comments after India’s Operation Sindoor. In her post, Mawra had condemned India’s military actions, calling it a “cowardly attack” on Pakistan and expressing her support for Pakistan with the hashtag #PakistanZindabad.

The post of Mawra Hocane reads, “Strongly condemn India’s cowardly attack on Pakistan… Innocent civilians have lost their lives. May Allah protect us all… may sense prevail. Ya Allah ho Ya Hafizo #PakistanZindabad.”

Harshvardhan Rane, upset by the comments, added, “I respect all artists and humans of this country, that country, Kenya and even Mars, but this kind of derogatory remarks about my country by anyone is unpardonable. Am okay with losing out on followers on Instagram, but wont allow anyone to walk over the pride and upbringing. Standing by your country is good, but disrespectful, hateful remarks about other country is not.”

Will Mawra Hocane Return To Sanam Teri Kasam 2?

Mawra Hocane, who made her Bollywood debut in Sanam Teri Kasam, has not publicly reacted to Harshvardhan’s statement. However, her earlier statements have certainly ignited the ongoing controversy. While Harshvardhan’s message makes it clear that he will not return if Mawra is recast, there has been no official word about her being part of the sequel.

A couple of weeks ago, there were reports that Shraddha Kapoor would replace Mawra in the sequel (via Times of India). This has yet to be confirmed. At the moment, Sanam Teri Kasam 2’s destiny is unclear, with the casting and plot still in the works. Fans are waiting with anticipation for more news about the film, especially considering the controversy surrounding its possible cast.

