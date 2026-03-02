There are milestones, and then there are markers of consistency. Karan Johar chose to spotlight the latter as Harshvardhan Rane completed five years with DCA Talent (Dharma Cornerstone Agency). In a note shared on social media, Johar described Rane as resilient and solid, and an actor who has moved ahead on his own strength, powered by sincerity and hard work. The message called attention to a journey built step by step rather than overnight.

The post quickly caught attention, and Rane later reposted it with his own message.

Karan Johar’s Note For The Actor

In his Instagram story, Karan Johar shared a picture of Harshvardhan Rane and wrote, “a resilient, solid, talented, and loyally relentless force who has hugely made it on his own merit and incredible sincerity and hard work!!”

He further added, “More power to @harshvardhanrane on his victorious journey at the movies and may he be always blessed with the audience love and success.”

Harshvardhan Rane Responds

Responding to the post, Rane reshared it and wrote a note thanking Johar. He said, “Thank you, Sir. A solid 5 years indeed.” The actor also reflected on his journey with the agency, adding, “Some of my choices worked, some didn’t, but you graciously allowed me to make my mistakes and let me do the films that I believed in.”

He further wrote, “As one of the first talents to come on board, my aim has always been to make the agency proud — and that patiently continues. Here’s to building the coming years with even greater strength and stronger integrity.

Harshvardhan Rane On The Work Front

On the work front, Rane was last seen in Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, which did well at the box office. He has completed filming for Silaa and is also gearing up for the sequel to Sanam Teri Kasam, keeping his lineup busy for the year ahead.

