Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa

Director: Milap Milan Zaveri

What’s Good: Very good-looking actors, if that counts

What’s Bad: Misleading Gen-Z, calling this problematic story a love story!

Loo Break: Anytime you want, this hero keeps circling in the same loop

Watch or Not?: People above 25 should definitely watch it to tell their younger ones clearly that this certainly is not love!

Language: Hindi

Available On: Theatrical release

Runtime: 142 Minutes

User Rating:

So, as soon as I walked into an almost-packed theater on a post-Diwali morning to watch Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in a romantic drama, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, I did not know that I would walk out feeling the pangs of anxiety I used to have while dealing with toxicity in a relationship. But like any toxic relationship, this film will not make you realize that it is prime-level toxic unless you have been there and lived any kind of toxicity in a romantic relationship, confusing it for love. There, I said that!

Coming back to the film, it definitely should not and would not qualify as a romantic drama! In fact, let us call it anything other than romance. The premise is simple: a filthy rich, powerful boy who thinks he can buy the world. A super stunning, glamorous diva, who wanted to become an artist (actress, to be precise) but turns into a star, and tells this very sadly to our hero, who is head over heels in love with another after having a glimpse of the actor!

Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat Movie Review: Script Analysis

I mean, we are in 2025, and men falling in love just with a jhalak of a woman is so superficial that I would not want to call it anything except for lust! Yes, that is what our heroine tells the hero as well, but it took her an eternity to explain. Coming back again to the plot of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa try to sell this bizarre story with three things – good looks, good looks, and good looks!

Just when I thought that we had left the obsession of toxic love stories in the 90s and the 2000s, and we no longer think that Kundan from Raanjhana or Maddy from RHTDM was a hero, we try to understand that Geet in Jab We Met was more problematic than her boyfriend Anshuman. Now, before you think I am a hater of romance, let me break this to you – NO, Not at all. In fact, I am such a hopeless romantic that I would root for love even after having the most heartbreaking heartbreak! But here’s the thing, logic and sense are basic necessities, and when we say, Pyaar mein hosh kho gaya, let us mean it poetically, not realistically!

Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat Movie Review: Star Performance

Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, despite the flaws, look effortlessly good, and I would blame their chemistry that Gen-Z would be so impressed with them that they would try relating to the character and the movie, which is scary and problematic on another level. I mean, this film should go seek a therapist rather than justifying romance and emotions in a nonsensical way! Moreover, the songs add fuel to the fire. I mean, all of us know music is a therapy and it heals, but no, let us not use it to heal such a problematic red flag story!

Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat Movie Review: Direction, Music

Sadly, no one told Milap Milan Zaveri that Ishq mein Hosh Khona is only a metaphor, and one does not need to sell absurdity and a red flag as Pyaar, Ishq, or Mohabbat packaged in decent music. So, Harshvardhan Rane plays Vikram Aditya Gokhale, a rich politician ready to become the CM of the state under the guidance of his father, Sachin Khedekar. Vikram Aditya thinks power is the most powerful thing, until he has a chance to have a glimpse of Adaa, played by the beautiful Sonam Bajwa, looking like an extended version of Katrina Kaif, somehow (but she still is a stunner, to be honest)!

The film takes a sharp turn when Vikram Aditya confesses his love for Adaa, and she does not respond or revert to that emotion. Honestly, I felt Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat might not be such a bad idea, and it would take off in the second half! In fact, the film tries as well, but it turns more bizarre with every passing scene and dialogue! Dialogues like “Jo Tu Paar Kar Raha Hai Wo Har Hadd Ki Hadd Hai!”

Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat Movie Review: The Last Word

Clearly, Aditya’s love is more of an obsession, just like all the Rahuls and Kundans we have known for all these years of Indian cinema. Aditya does not know how to take no for an answer, which basically turns the entire premise of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. The film projected some spark when Sonam Bajwa‘s Adaa takes matters into her own hands and deals with this psycho instead of being a damsel in distress, like Juhi Chawla from Darr, or being a heartless, ruthless Sonam Kapoor from Raanjhana.

However, the main problem with toxic pyaar is that you generally tend to miss the red flags. It might be redder than a red flag, but you will eventually turn colorblind! Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat keeps turning bizarre in the name of obsession and love every moving second. But guess what is scarier? The audiences start rooting for this hero and his ishq. I could hear siskiyaan in the theater after a certain point of time.

The same women who were calling out Harshvardhan’s character in the first half started falling for him in the second half, which is scary as much as it is problematic! However, this was possible despite the hard pass on the plot, because if a man as charming as Harshvardhan Rane is ruining a life, then let him! The 140-minute movie is a typical mansplaining of emotions, which none of us would agree to in our sane minds!

In one line, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is a modern-day Darr meets Tere Naam meets RHTDM. What is scarier is that this film might turn the next Saiyaara for Z, and trust me, not in a good way! If this is what we are served in the name of romance, then I think ghosting some films should not be that bad an idea! I really need to unsee all the cringe I had to see and unhear all the silent siskiyaan I’ve heard in the theaters! Climax makes this more unbearable! At least till that point, I was celebrating Sonam Bajwa’s character arc!

My heart goes out to all those who think this love story, which isn’t a love story to begin with, is worth crying for!

PS. In one of the scenes, Harshvardhan Rane’s Aditya says, “Main Duniya ka pehla villain hoga jo khud heroine ko ghar chhod ke aayega!” Well, honestly, his idea of a hero is more absurd than the collective nonsense of all the villains of this decade! There, that is my headline!

1.5 stars! Just for the effort that goes into making a film!

Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat Trailer

For more such Bollywood Movie Reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Thamma Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana & Rashmika Mandanna Serve A Masaledaar Diwali Entertainer & It’s Lighting Up The Theaters!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News